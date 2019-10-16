Top 20 CPA and Advisory Firm Carr, Riggs, & Ingram (CRI) Offers Year-End Planning Webinars for Both Businesses and Individuals

ENTERPRISE, Ala., Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Carr, Riggs & Ingram (CRI) has announced that they will be presenting two complimentary webinars to assist both individuals and businesses prepare for year-end. The webinars, titled "Year-End Tax Planning: Optimizing Tax Benefits for 2019 and Beyond" will feature several different CRI tax partners. These webinars will be presented on Nov. 7, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. CST for individuals and 2:00 p.m. CST for businesses.

These 60-minute live sessions will focus on discussing the struggles many face with fully understanding all the nuances included in the passage of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 (TCJA). The goal is to explore year-end tax planning techniques using time tested ideas as well as new potential ideas courtesy of the tax reform changes. The presentation will also demonstrate the potential ways to take advantage of all that tax reform has to offer.

Attendees of this webinar are eligible to receive one hour of CPE credit. Register for these webinars at http://bit.ly/2lhONQe.

CRI is a CPA and advisory firm located in more than 25 markets throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas. CRI's industry specializations include construction, government, banking/financial institutions, healthcare, insurance, not-for-profit, manufacturing, and distribution. CRI offers traditional and specialized services including audit and assurance, business consulting and support, forensic accounting, IT auditing, retirement plan auditing, SEC compliance, business valuation, tax planning, and trusts and estates work. Additionally, CRI's portfolio companies deliver service organization (SOC) reports, investment banking, management consulting, wealth management, data analytics, and payroll services. CRI is a top 20 nationally ranked accounting firm. For additional information, please visit CRIcpa.com.

