Top 20 Machine To Machine (M2M) Companies 2018 - Visiongain Report

Leaders in the Internet of Things (IoT), Connected Health, Car, Home, Aircraft & Industrial, Automotive, Retail, Energy, Utility & Security Applications
Report Details
The latest report from business intelligence provider visiongain offers comprehensive analysis of the global M2M market leaders. Visiongain assesses that the machine to Machine (M2M) market will generate revenues of $38 billion in 2018.
Report Scope
• Global M2M revenue forecasts
• Global M2M connections forecasts
• Profiles, M2M revenues, M2M connections, and market share and ranking and of the leading 20 M2M companies by revenues, and by connections.
- Aeris
- AT&T Inc
- Bharti Airtel
- China Mobile
- China Unicom
- Deutsche Telekom
- Koninklijke KPN
- Kore Telematics
- NTT DoCoMo
- Numerex
- Orange
- Rogers
- Sprint Corporation
- Telecom Italia
- Telefónica S.A.
- Telenor Group
- Verizon Communications
- VimpelCom
- Vodafone Group Plc
- Wyless
• Analysis of the key factors driving growth in the global, regional and country level M2M markets in the short and medium term
Companies Mentioned in the Report
7 Layers
Aeris
Aeroscout
Alcatel-Lucent
Alien Technology
Arkessa
ARM
Arrayent
AT&T
AT&T Inc
Atos Origin SA
Augusta Systems
AVIDwireless
Berkeley Varitronics Systems
Best Buy
Bharti Airtel
CalAmp
CETECOM
China Mobile
China Unicom
Cinterion
Cisco
Clearconnex
Comtrol
Connect One
Connected Development
Coronis
DataOnline
DataRemote
Deutsche Telekom
Digi International
Docomo
Dust Networks
Echelon
eDevice
ei3
Ember
Enfora
Ericsson
Eseye
Esprida
Eurotech
Everything Everywhere (EE)
Exosite
Feeney Wireless
GE
Gemalto
Globalstar
Honeywell International
Huawei
IBM
ILS Technology
iMetrik Solutions
Inilex
Inmarsat
Intel
Iridium Communications
Itron
iWOW
Janus Remote Communications
Jasper Wireless
Kore Telematics
KPN
Laird Technologies
Lantronix
LG
M2M Communications
M2M DataSmart
Marvell
MEMSIC
Microchip Technology
Microsoft
Millenial Net
Mocana
Morey
Motorola
MOXA
Neoway
Nokia Solutions & Networks
Novatel Wireless
nPhase
NTT DoCoMo
Numerex
Omnilink Systems
Oracle
Orange
ORBCOMM
Palantiri Systems
Panasonic
Perle Systems
Precidia Technologies
Qualcomm
Quectel
Red Bend Software
RF Code Inc.
RF Monolithics
Rogers
Rogers Communications
Sagemcom
Savi Technology
SENA Technologies
SensorLogic
Sierra Wireless
Sigma Designs
SIMcom Wireless Solutions
Sixnet
SkyTel
Sony
Sprint
Sprint Corporation
Swisscom
Synchronoss Technologies
Telecom Italia
Telefónica S.A.
Telefonics
Telenor
Telenor Group
Telit Wireless Solutions
Telular
TELUS Mobility
Texas Instruments
ThingMagic
Tridium
Trimble
Tyntec
Ublox
V2COM
Verizon
Verizon Communications
VimpelCom
Vodafone Group Plc
WebTech Wireless
Wilson Electronics
Wyless
