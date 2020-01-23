Top 20 Nationally Ranked Carr, Riggs & Ingram (CRI) Expands Operations in Alabama

ENTERPRISE, Ala., Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Top 20 nationally-ranked CPA and advisory firm Carr, Riggs & Ingram, LLC (CRI) continues to expand in the state of Alabama, increasing its locations to serve clients there through the merger of Crabtree, Rowe & Berger, P.C.

"Expanding our footprint into northern Alabama is a vital part of our strategic plan," stated William H. Carr, chairman and managing partner of CRI. "The Crabtree, Rowe & Berger offices in Huntsville, along with our other Alabama locations, help leverage the strength of our combined teams and resources to enhance our client service delivery and technical expertise. We are excited about positioning CRI into this dynamic growth market."

Crabtree, Rowe & Berger was named to Inc. 5000's list of America's Fastest Growing Companies in 2019 and boasts the traditional offerings of an accounting and advisory firm, along with an ample consulting and financial modeling practice called Simple Numbers®, serving a variety of industries, including manufacturing and distribution.

Allan D. Koltin, CEO of Koltin Consulting Group, who advised both firms on the combination, commented, "This merger is tremendous for CRI given the incredible growth that the Huntsville market is experiencing. Though Crabtree, Rowe & Berger is based in Huntsville, they have gained a national reputation for their extraordinary consulting and advisory practice. These two firms will experience impressive success from their combined offerings."

CRI is one of the fastest growing and forward-thinking CPA and advisory firms in the nation, now operating in 30 markets across 10 states, with the addition of the Crabtree, Rowe & Berger offices to their locations. In addition to providing full-service accounting services such as accounting and auditing, tax, advisory, and client accounting services, the firm operates eight portfolio companies—Auditwerx, (SOC reporting and IT audits), CRI Advanced Analytics, (data analytics), CRI Capital Advisors, (investment banking), CRI Solutions Group, (management consulting), CRI TPA Services, (retirement plan administration), Level Four Advisory Services, (wealth management), Paywerx, (payroll management), and The Preferred Legacy Trust Company, (estate and trust services).

CRI has financial tools and accounting resources available on its website at CRIcpa.com.

About Carr, Riggs & Ingram, LLC

CRI is a CPA and advisory firm located in more than 25 markets throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas. CRI's industry specializations include construction, government, banking/financial institutions, healthcare, insurance, not-for-profit, manufacturing, and distribution. CRI offers traditional and specialized services including audit and assurance, business consulting and support, forensic accounting, IT auditing, retirement plan auditing, SEC compliance, business valuation, tax planning, and trusts and estates work. Additionally, CRI's portfolio companies deliver service organization (SOC) reports, investment banking, management consulting, wealth management, data analytics, estate and trust, and payroll services. CRI is a top 20 nationally ranked accounting firm. For additional information, please visit CRIcpa.com.

Media Contact

Cheryl Hunt, CRI Director of Marketing

629.208.7705

chunt@CRIcpa.com

