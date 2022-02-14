Top 20 Specialty Pharma Continues to Rely on Calyx EDC for Multiple Early Phase Studies

The Top 20 specialty pharmaceutical company is furthering its commitment to the relationship it has formed with Calyx and extending its use of Calyx EDC in multiple additional studies scheduled to begin this year. The company ‒ which has relied on Calyx EDC for over a decade ‒ will use the proven, robust system to capture important clinical trial data in early phase studies of new compounds being developed for diabetes, obesity, and NASH.

We're so proud to extend our decade-long relationship with one of the world's leading pharmaceutical companies

"We are so proud of the trust this Top 20 specialty pharmaceutical company places in Calyx EDC and we are delighted to continue supporting their efforts to bring advanced treatment options to the many people living with metabolic disorders and other diseases around the world," said Juan Munoz-Pujol, Vice President, IRT and EDC at Calyx.

About Calyx

Through innovative eClinical and Regulatory solutions and services, Calyx turns the uncertain into the reliable, helping bring new medical treatments to market reliably. With deep expertise in clinical development and 30 years supporting trial sponsors and clinical research organizations, Calyx harnesses its intelligence and experience to solve complex problems, deliver fast insights, and get new drugs to market every day.

CTMS | EDC | IRT | Medical Imaging | RIM

SOURCE Calyx