Top 200 Furniture Manufacturers Report 2023: Total Turnover Increased by Over 30% from 2017 to 2022

The total turnover of the top 200 furniture manufacturers increased by over 30% from 2017 to 2022. The trend indicates that the growth of the Top 200 companies was higher than that of the sector in terms of sales. In 2020, the decrease in sales of the Top 200 manufacturers had been contained comparing the world furniture production, driven by larger financial capabilities that allowed leading companies to quickly re-align business strategies, implement new sales channels (e.g. online), and reposition their supply chain. Preliminary results show that even in 2022, the Top 200 maintained the same level as in 2021, whereas world furniture production decreased by 3%.

The Top 200 are spread all over the world. They have headquarters in 30 countries. Regarding furniture turnover, top companies from Asia and the Pacific account for nearly 40% of the total furniture turnover generated by the top 200 companies. European and Americas companies account for 30% each.

The report Top 200 furniture manufacturers worldwide is the result of extensive research to identify, compare and profile the leading furniture manufacturers in the world.

The output of the research is organized into two sections:



I. OVERVIEW OF THE WORLD FURNITURE SECTOR: background information, evolution of the world furniture production by geographical region for the time frame 2013-2022, and international trade of furniture.

The chapter Top 200 furniture manufacturers: a heterogeneous group of companies presents aggregated statistics and comparative analysis according to:

Geographical coverage: Headquarters and manufacturing plants number and location

Financial performance: turnover and number of employees

Strategies: manufacturing footprint, mergers and acquisitions

Furniture segment specialization

II. DETAILED PROFILES OF THE TOP 200 FURNITURE MANUFACTURERS:

Company name, year of establishment, headquarters, website, e-mail address

Business activity, product portfolio and product specialization, controlled companies and subsidiaries

Financial indicators, trends in total revenues and number of employees, sales breakdown by geographical area

Production facilities and sales breakdown by product

Summary tables, with basic company data in alphabetical order and broken down by country and geographical area ( Europe , Americas, Asia and Pacific) are also provided.

The segments identified are: Office furniture; Kitchen furniture, Upholstered furniture; Soft furniture, Outdoor furniture and Multiproduct furniture (including the mentioned segments plus other furniture, e.g. dining/living room furniture, bedrooms, bathroom, etc.). A group of companies is identified as Multiproduct when they are not specialized in furniture production.

Countries covered: The selected companies have headquarters in the following countries: Australia, Austria, Brazil, Canada, China, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, China, India, Italy, Japan, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Malaysia, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Turkey, United Kingdom, United States, Vietnam.



Key Topics Covered:





1. INTRODUCTION: Aim of the report and contents

2. METHODOLOGICAL NOTES

SECTION ONE: ANALYSIS OF THE TOP 200 FURNITURE MANUFACTURERS ON A GLOBAL LEVEL

3. THE BACKGROUND: Overview of the world furniture industry and international trade

World furniture production, 2013-2022

World furniture trade, 2013-2024

4. TOP 200 FURNITURE MANUFACTURERS: A HETEROGENEOUS GROUP OF COMPANIES

4.1. Selection of the world leading furniture manufacturers

4.2. Top 200 furniture manufacturers' representativeness in the world furniture industry

4.3. Geographical coverage

4.4. Manufacturing plants of the Top 200 furniture manufacturers: number and location

4.5. Top 200 by furniture segment specialization

4.6. Financial performance: Turnover and employment. Breakdown by by geographical location of headquarters and by company specialization in the furniture segment

4.7. Business performance of the Top 200 furniture manufacturers

4.8. Top 200 furniture manufacturers: M&A

SECTION TWO: TOP 200 FURNITURE MANUFACTURERS PROFILES

5. TOP 200 FURNITURE MANUFACTURERS WORLDWIDE

5.1. Summary tables: Alphabetical order, Europe, Americas and Asia Pacific

5.2. Company profiles. For each considered furniture manufacturer

Company name, year of establishment, headquarters, website, e-mail address

Business activity, product portfolio and product specialization, controlled companies and subsidiaries

Financial indicators, trends in total revenues and number of employees, sales breakdown by geographical area

Production facilities and sales breakdown by product

