Top 25 CPA and Advisory Firm Carr, Riggs, & Ingram (CRI) Offers Free Year-End Planning Webinars for Both Businesses and Individuals

ENTERPRISE, Ala., Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Carr, Riggs & Ingram (CRI) has announced that they will be presenting two free webinars to assist both individuals and businesses prepare for year end. The webinars, titled "Year-End Tax Planning: Optimizing Tax Benefits for 2020 and Beyond," will feature several different CRI tax partners who serve as leaders in the industry. These webinars will be presented on Nov. 10, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. CST for individuals and 2:00 p.m. CST for businesses.

These two, 60-minute live sessions will focus on discussing the economic stimulus payments, tax law changes, and other adjustments associated with the current public health crisis. The goal is to explore some of the most pertinent tax law changes from the last year and identify year-end planning techniques that both individuals and businesses can implement to potentially reduce income tax. The presentation will also pinpoint areas where tax law changes may impact your personal tax circumstances.

Attendees of this webinar are eligible to receive one hour of CPE credit for each session. Register for these webinars at https://bit.ly/3k7QSHi.

About Carr, Riggs & Ingram, LLC

CRI is a CPA and advisory firm located in 30 markets throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas. CRI's industry specializations include construction, government, banking/financial institutions, healthcare, insurance, not-for-profit, manufacturing, and distribution. CRI offers traditional and specialized services, including audit and assurance, business consulting and support, forensic accounting, IT auditing, retirement plan auditing, SEC compliance, business valuation, tax planning, and trusts and estates work. Additionally, CRI's portfolio companies deliver service organization control (SOC) reports, data analytics, investment banking, business consulting, retirement administration services, wealth management, payroll management, and trust and estate services. CRI is a top 25 nationally ranked accounting firm. For additional information, please visit CRIcpa.com.

