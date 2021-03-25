Top 25 CPA and Advisory Firm Carr, Riggs & Ingram (CRI) Prepares to Host CPE-Eligible GASB Webinar

ENTERPRISE, Ala., March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Carr, Riggs & Ingram (CRI) has announced a free CPE-eligible webinar entitled, "Fiduciary Activities & Leases: A Tale of Two Standards - GASB 84 & 87," featuring CRI partners who serve on the forefront of the governmental accounting industry. This webinar will take place on Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. (CDT)

This live webinar session will discuss the various technical challenges, application, and implementation of these two standards and the impacts they will have on organizations. Presenters will also examine the basic parts of both GASB 84 and 87 to assist with implementing both of these standards. Participants will learn about new software that can help with implementation and will have the opportunity to gain insight into onboarding key board members with the standard changes. Attendees of this webinar are eligible to receive two hours of CPE credit. To register, please visit http://bit.ly/3tIQOCj

About Carr, Riggs & Ingram, LLC

CRI is a CPA and advisory firm located in more than 30 markets throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas. CRI's industry specializations include construction, government, banking/financial institutions, healthcare, insurance, not-for-profit, manufacturing, and distribution. CRI offers traditional and specialized services, including audit and assurance, business consulting and support, forensic accounting, IT auditing, retirement plan auditing, SEC compliance, business valuation, tax planning, and trusts and estates work. Additionally, CRI's portfolio companies deliver service organization control (SOC) reports, data analytics, investment banking, business consulting, retirement administration services, wealth management, payroll management, and trust and estate services. CRI is a top 25 nationally ranked accounting firm. For additional information, please visit CRIcpa.com.

