Top 25 CPA and Advisory Firm Carr, Riggs & Ingram (CRI) to Host Live Virtual Demonstration of CECL Software Tool with BankTrends - Informa Financial Intelligence

ENTERPRISE, Ala., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Carr, Riggs & Ingram (CRI) has announced a hands-on live event in partnership with BankTrends - Informa Financial Intelligence entitled, "CRI CECL (Current Expected Credit Losses) Dashboard - Live Demonstration," featuring CRI Partner and Financial Institutions Practice Leader Doug Mims and BankTrends President Michael Stinson. This webinar will take place on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. CST.

This live demonstration will provide attendees with a closer look at various aspects of the tool's functionality, including the incorporation and flexibility in the use of call report data for past events. Presenters will discuss how businesses can build qualitative factors for current conditions and reasonable and supportable forecasts as well as how to use regression analysis as it relates to incorporating leading economic indicators. Participants can expect to receive a high-level overview of how they can tailor the dashboard to their institution while still meeting the needs of both internal and external shareholders. To register, please visit https://bit.ly/36daGUM.

CRI is a CPA and advisory firm located in more than 30 markets throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas. CRI's industry specializations include construction, government, banking/financial institutions, healthcare, insurance, not-for-profit, manufacturing, and distribution. CRI offers traditional and specialized services, including audit and assurance, business consulting and support, forensic accounting, IT auditing, retirement plan auditing, SEC compliance, business valuation, tax planning, and trusts and estates work. Additionally, CRI's portfolio companies deliver service organization control (SOC) reports, data analytics, investment banking, business consulting, retirement administration services, wealth management, payroll management, and trust and estate services. CRI is a top 25 nationally ranked accounting firm. For additional information, please visit CRIcpa.com.

