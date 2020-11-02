Top 25 CPA and Advisory Firm Carr, Riggs & Ingram Names Garrett Shinn as New Partner-in-Charge of the Bradenton and Sarasota Offices

BRADENTON, Fla., Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Carr, Riggs & Ingram (CRI) has named Garrett Shinn as the new partner-in-charge of their Bradenton and Sarasota locations. The transition became effective on Oct. 1, 2020. Garrett succeeds Byron Shinn who served as the partner-in-charge of the two offices since they merged into CRI back in 2018.

Garrett specializes in strategic tax planning, estate and gift planning, and retirement planning for industries like agribusiness, healthcare, and multi-generational businesses. He received his bachelor's degree in accounting from the University of South Florida and is a CPA in the state of Florida. Garrett is a member of both the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) and the Florida Institute of Certified Public Accountants (FICPA).

Click here to learn more about Garrett Shinn.

About Carr, Riggs & Ingram, LLC

CRI is a CPA and advisory firm located in 30 markets throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas. CRI's industry specializations include construction, government, banking/financial institutions, healthcare, insurance, not-for-profit, manufacturing, and distribution. CRI offers traditional and specialized services, including audit and assurance, business consulting and support, forensic accounting, IT auditing, retirement plan auditing, SEC compliance, business valuation, tax planning, and trusts and estates work. Additionally, CRI's portfolio companies deliver service organization control (SOC) reports, data analytics, investment banking, business consulting, retirement administration services, wealth management, payroll management, and trust and estate services. CRI is a top 25 nationally ranked accounting firm. For additional information, please visit CRIcpa.com.

Media Contact

Cheryl Hunt, Director of Marketing

629.208.7705

[email protected]

Related Images

carr-riggs-ingram-llc.jpg

Carr, Riggs & Ingram, LLC

SOURCE Carr, Riggs & Ingram