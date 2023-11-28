Top 25 Medical Tourism Source Countries 2023

News provided by

Research and Markets

28 Nov, 2023, 06:45 ET

DUBLIN, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Tourism - Top 25 Source Countries" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global landscape of medical tourism is evolving rapidly, with shifting trends in both the countries of origin for medical tourists and the reasons behind their travel abroad. The report, titled "Medical Tourism - Top 25 Global Destinations," delves into the top 25 source countries for medical tourists, shedding light on the factors that have contributed to their prominence in this growing industry.

The annual growth of global medical tourism continues to be significant. However, the key changes lie in the countries from which medical tourists originate and the motivations driving them to seek healthcare services overseas. This report, authored by a seasoned expert with 15 years of experience in the field of medical tourism, explores the dynamics shaping this industry.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the top 25 source countries for medical tourists, offering insights into why these nations have emerged as major contributors to the global medical tourism market. By examining outbound numbers and revenue, it identifies both current and potential opportunities within this ever-evolving sector.

One of the distinctive features of this report is its timeliness. Recognizing that many medical tourism reports become outdated shortly after publication, this report is different. It utilizes a global medical tourism database that is updated weekly, ensuring that the information presented is always current. The bespoke report is compiled within five working days, providing the latest insights and data available in the medical tourism industry.

Country Specific Details Include:

  • Overview
  • Potential
  • Medical tourism numbers out
  • Medical tourism outbound spending
  • Where medical tourists go
  • Why outbound medical tourists go abroad
  • Health insurance and medical tourism

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ih6f1w

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Rising Number of Clinical Trials Drives Growth in the Antibody Contract Manufacturing Market

Rising Number of Clinical Trials Drives Growth in the Antibody Contract Manufacturing Market

The "Global Antibody Contract Manufacturing Market Report 2023" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global antibody contract...
Global Compressed Air Energy Storage Strategic Analysis Report 2023: Market to Reach $22.5 Billion by 2030 - CAES Helps Clean Energy Sector Gather Full Steam Ahead

Global Compressed Air Energy Storage Strategic Analysis Report 2023: Market to Reach $22.5 Billion by 2030 - CAES Helps Clean Energy Sector Gather Full Steam Ahead

The "Compressed Air Energy Storage - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Compressed...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Travel

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.