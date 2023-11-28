Top 25 Medical Tourism Source Countries 2023

DUBLIN, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Tourism - Top 25 Source Countries" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global landscape of medical tourism is evolving rapidly, with shifting trends in both the countries of origin for medical tourists and the reasons behind their travel abroad. The report, titled "Medical Tourism - Top 25 Global Destinations," delves into the top 25 source countries for medical tourists, shedding light on the factors that have contributed to their prominence in this growing industry.

The annual growth of global medical tourism continues to be significant. However, the key changes lie in the countries from which medical tourists originate and the motivations driving them to seek healthcare services overseas. This report, authored by a seasoned expert with 15 years of experience in the field of medical tourism, explores the dynamics shaping this industry.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the top 25 source countries for medical tourists, offering insights into why these nations have emerged as major contributors to the global medical tourism market. By examining outbound numbers and revenue, it identifies both current and potential opportunities within this ever-evolving sector.

One of the distinctive features of this report is its timeliness. Recognizing that many medical tourism reports become outdated shortly after publication, this report is different. It utilizes a global medical tourism database that is updated weekly, ensuring that the information presented is always current. The bespoke report is compiled within five working days, providing the latest insights and data available in the medical tourism industry.

Country Specific Details Include:

Overview

Potential

Medical tourism numbers out

Medical tourism outbound spending

Where medical tourists go

Why outbound medical tourists go abroad

Health insurance and medical tourism

