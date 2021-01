Top 25 Nationally Ranked Carr, Riggs & Ingram (CRI) Expands Operations in Alabama

ENTERPRISE, Ala., Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Top 25 nationally ranked CPA and advisory firm Carr, Riggs & Ingram, LLC (CRI) has increased its presence in the state of Alabama, expanding its locations to serve clients in Mobile and along the Alabama Gulf Coast through the merger of Russell Thompson Butler & Houston, LLP (RTBH).

"As a firm founded in the great state of Alabama, it's a priority for us to establish our presence in the major metro areas of the state," stated Bill Carr, chairman and managing partner of CRI. "The Russell Thompson Butler & Houston merger complements the experience of our other Alabama teams, adds depth to our client service delivery and technical expertise, and further increases our firm's strength in Southern Alabama."

CRI is one of the fastest-growing and forward-thinking CPA and advisory firms in the nation, now operating in 31 markets across 10 states, with the addition of the RTBH offices to their locations. In addition to providing full-service accounting services such as accounting and auditing, tax, advisory, and client accounting services, the firm operates eight portfolio companies—Auditwerx (SOC reporting and IT audits), CRI Advanced Analytics (data analytics), CRI Capital Advisors (investment banking), CRI Solutions Group (business consulting), CRI TPA Services (retirement plan administration), Paywerx (payroll management), Level Four Advisory Services (wealth management), and The Preferred Legacy Trust Company (trust and estate services).

CRI has financial tools and accounting resources available on its website at CRIcpa.com.

About Carr, Riggs & Ingram, LLC

CRI is a CPA and advisory firm located in more than 30 markets throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas. CRI's industry specializations include construction, government, banking/financial institutions, healthcare, insurance, not-for-profit, manufacturing, and distribution. CRI offers traditional and specialized services, including audit and assurance, business consulting and support, forensic accounting, IT auditing, retirement plan auditing, SEC compliance, business valuation, tax planning, and trusts and estates work. Additionally, CRI's portfolio companies deliver service organization control (SOC) reports, data analytics, investment banking, business consulting, retirement administration services, wealth management, payroll management, and trust and estate services. CRI is a top 25 nationally ranked accounting firm. For additional information, please visit CRIcpa.com.

