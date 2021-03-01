Top 25 Nationally Ranked CPA and Advisory Firm Carr, Riggs & Ingram (CRI) to Celebrate Women's History Month and International Women's Day

ENTERPRISE, Ala., March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To honor Women's History Month and International Women's Day, Carr, Riggs & Ingram will observe and commemorate the accomplishments of women throughout the firm who serve as leaders within their offices and their communities.

"I believe that CRI has a responsibility to not only support the women within our firm," said Bill Carr, managing partner and chairman of CRI, "but also the woman business owners with whom we conduct business. More than half of our firm's staff are women and by investing in career advancement and training, we are able to further elevate their influence within the accounting profession. Our goal is to broaden our reach and sustain our progress with the future of the industry, and we can only do so by properly investing in our staff."

Per the Association of International Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), studies have shown that women in leadership positions increase businesses' bottom lines, develop, inspire, and motivate others, encourage collaboration and problem-solving, and champion innovation. Realizing the advantages of women's leadership can be critical to helping businesses stay relevant for generations to come.

Throughout the month of March, CRI will highlight 17 different women leaders on their Facebook and LinkedIn channels. They invite others to join them in celebrating these partners, staff, and administrative professionals by commenting, sharing, and otherwise engaging with their posts.

