DUBLIN, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Top 25 U.S. Health Systems Pricing Database - National" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. Top 25 Health Systems Pricing National Database is a central repository for comprehensive pricing benchmarks for the top 25 health systems operating in the United States of America within all 50 states and Puerto Rico, including all Core-Based Statistical Areas (CBSAs).



The Top 25 Health Systems, identified by number of hospitals within the system, are listed below:

HCA Healthcare

Commonspirit Health

Ascension Health

Rcch Healthcare Partners

Community Health Systems

Trinity Health

Tenet Healthcare

Adventist Health

Prime Healthcare

Kaiser Foundation Hospitals

Mercy Health

Providence Health & Services

Steward Health Care System

UPMC

Banner Health

Quorum Health

Universal Health Services

Avera Health System

Sutter Health

Baylor Scott & White Health

& White Health Advocate Aurora Health

Mayo Clinic Health System

Sanford Health

Ardent Health Services

Intermountain Healthcare

This database contains a comprehensive overview of pricing data for the top 25 health systems operating in the United States of America within all 50 states and Puerto Rico, including all CBSAs and national benchmarks for the following pricing benchmarks:

25th Percentile

50th Percentile

75th Percentile

90th Percentile

Pricing is collected from surveys and adjudicated claims data. The publisher uses AI and machine learning to analyze historical data and apply inflation adjustments to generated forecasted current year prices.



Outputs:

.CSV

.PDF

Intended Users:

Academic Researchers

Consultants

Data Analysts

Industry Professionals

Third-party App Developers

The publisher has a well-established reputation for providing industry-leading pricing data for healthcare providers and the various entities that support them. This pricing data has been featured by such leading publishers as Becker's Health Review, NY Times, Wall Street Journal, Modern Healthcare, HFMA, and Kaiser Health News.



Key Topics Covered:



I. Overview

a. Summary of database criteria



II. Database Content - Table 1

a. CBSA Code

b. CBSA Name

c. HCPCS Code

d. HCPCS Description

e. 25th Percentile Price Benchmark

f. 50th Percentile Price Benchmark

g. 75th Percentile Price Benchmark

h. 90th Percentile Price Benchmark



III. Database Content - Table 2

a. State Abbreviation

b. State Name

c. HCPCS Code

d. HCPCS Description

e. 25th Percentile Price Benchmark

f. 50th Percentile Price Benchmark

g. 75th Percentile Price Benchmark



IV. Database Content - Table 3

a. HCPCS Code

b. HCPCS Description

c. 25th Percentile National Price Benchmark

d. 50th Percentile National Price Benchmark

e. 75th Percentile National Price Benchmark



V. Outputs

a. .CSV

b. .PDF



For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2jjedq





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

