Top 25 Voices in Healthcare Robotics Announced; Telesurgery to be the Next Disruption, Believe 50% Nominees

FREMONT, Calif., Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- InsightMonk and BIS Research are excited to present the second edition of the Top 25 Voices Awards Initiative, 'The Top 25 Voices in Healthcare Robotics', an elite compendium of thought leaders in Healthcare Robotics. This nomination-based compendium recognizes the path-breaking efforts of an eminent list of thought leaders whose 'voice' disrupts the existing processes and products and influences the healthcare industry.

The first edition in 2019, Top 25 Voices in Precision Medicine, which recognized thought leaders from across academic institutions such as Harvard Medical School and Stanford University and industry organizations, such as Thermo Fisher Scientific and F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, was highly acclaimed by the global healthcare industry.

Healthcare Robotics is making a pivotal impact on every element of the healthcare ecosystem, which has enabled meaningful diagnosis, effective complex surgeries, assistive therapy, and improved survivorship. In the last few years, the healthcare industry has witnessed an exponential adoption of robotic platforms across clinical and non-clinical care. These advancements have been driven by the accelerated increase in the performance of sensors, mechanics, and microchips with simultaneously declining prices, increasing integration, and the rapid expansion of the low latency network and connectivity.

"Moreover, the advent of new technologies such as software integration for precise anatomy, 3D animation, virtualization and augmented-reality, artificial intelligence, motion synchronization, haptics, 5G, and computer vision would further improve the robot capabilities in augmenting human performance by relieving pressure from healthcare providers and enabling remote surgery. Based on our specialized understanding of health tech dynamics, we foresee healthcare robotics as a major enabler for the healthcare vision 2030", said Faisal Ahmad, Co-Founder and CEO, BIS Research.

The Top 25 Voices in Healthcare Robotics compendium is the result of a comprehensive process of seeking nominations and screening the impact of the achievements of over 180 thought leaders, executed over a span of seven months by analysts and executives of BIS Research and InsightMonk. This compendium includes those leaders who have been the harbingers of innovation through extraordinary laboratory research and product development. Intuitive Surgical Inc., Johnson and Johnson, Smith & Nephew, Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc., Medtronic plc, TransEnterix Inc., University of Alberta, and Boston Children's Hospital (Harvard Medical School) are some of the innovative institutions whose professionals have been the leading voices in healthcare robotics.

Arvind Pal, Community Head, InsightMonk, pointed out, "Out of all the nominees, 50% of the thought leaders consider telesurgery to be the next disruptive technology in the field of healthcare robotics, while 68% of the thought leaders feel the reduction in investment cost to be the biggest driver of adoption of robotics in healthcare. Out of all the thought leaders, 82% thought surgical robotics to be the sector that would face the biggest growth in the upcoming decade."

To access these disruptive insights and read the profiles of these thought leaders in details, download the report from:

https://insightmonk.com/top25voices-healthcare-robotics-results

