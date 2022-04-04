Top 250 Architectural Companies and Lighting Designers in the Global Lighting Contract Market

DUBLIN, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Lighting Contract: Top 250 Architectural Companies and Lighting Designers" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The first part of the report provides an overview of the contract market for lighting fixtures, identifying its main segments as well as the leading lighting players operating in the business, for which short descriptions and a list of recent projects are available.



The second part of the report aims at profiling, through targeted short descriptions, around 100 top Architectural and Design Offices and over 150 Lighting Design practices, either primarily specialized in lighting services or that have not lighting as their primary focus, but that engage frequently in designing luminaires. Where relevant, projects samples and co-operational activities have been highlighted.



The segments considered in the report are: retail and luxury shops, hospitality (hotels, restaurants and bars), office, private residences, auditoriums/theatres/cinemas, marine (yachts and cruise ships), large infrastructure (airports, schools/universities, health care facilities public spaces), and art and museum spaces.



Profiles include: Company name, headquarters, Website, Main branches, Lighting partners, Recent projects, Projects in progress, Category, Size, Short history.



Geographical areas covered: Europe, America, Asia and Pacific.



Key Topics Covered:

Market evolution



Lighting market: basic data and activity trend 2014-2024

Total lighting fixtures market and LED-based lighting, 2014-2021 estimated data and 2022-2024 forecasts

Contract lighting market

Contract lighting market 2018-2021 estimated data and 2022-2023 forecast

Estimated Contract Lighting market, 2021. Comparison with total lighting fixtures and LED-based lighting

Competition system analysis

Top players (with a worldwide foothold)

Top in America

Top in AsiA

Top in Europe

Top in High end

More in Residential and Hospitality ContracT

More in Retail and Art & Museums

More in Office, Healthcare, Schools

More in architectural outdoor

Estimated contract lighting sales for 60 among the leading companies

ARCHITECTURE AND LIGHTING DESIGN STUDIOs



Europe

Architectural and design offices (Top players, Mid-sized players, Small players)

Lighting designers (Top players, More players)

America

Architectural and design offices (Top players, More players)

Lighting designers

Asia and Rest of the World

Architectural and design offices ( Japan , China and Hong Kong , Other countries)

, and , Other countries) Lighting designers ( Japan , China and Hong Kong , India , Russia , Asia Pacific , Middle East )

Companies Mentioned

Acuity Brands

AFRY

Akari+Design

Al Moosa

Antonio Citterio / Patricia Viel

/ Arcibella

Artemide

Arup

Atelier Oi

Bamo

Bega

Bilkey Linas

Buro Happold

David Chipperfield Architects

DHA Designs

DL2A

DPA Lighting

Ecosense

Electrolight

Experiense Brands

Fagerhult

Flos

FPOV

Foster+Partners

Gensler

HBA

Herzog & De Meuron

HGA

HLB Lighting Design

Hoare Lea

Iguzzini

Into Lighting

Klaasen

KSLD,Kluger Ning

LED Linear

Les Eclaragistes

LightBox

Light Cibles

Light Collab

Lightswitch

L&E Libeskind

Lighting and Equipment

Libeskind

Lightscape

Licht Kunst

LPA

Miki Matsushita

One Works

L'Observatoire International

NA Lightsyle. Opple

Panasonic Life Solutions,

Peter Silling,Regent

Schreder

Speirs+Majors

Sweco

Signify

Solo Office Interiors

Toh Design

Trilux

Ulrike Brandi

Viabizzuno

Yamagiwa

Xal Zaha Hadid Architects.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s1xcuk

