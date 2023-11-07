The crash death toll reached 4,489 on Texas roads in 2021 says Crain Brogdon

DALLAS, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The number of motor vehicle traffic fatalities in Texas increased more than 15% in 2021 over 2020 – 4,489 deaths compared to 3,896. Additionally, 239,539 persons were injured in motor vehicle traffic collisions 2021. The total estimated economic cost of all motor vehicle accidents in Texas last year was $51.4 billion.

The top 3 causes of car accidents in Texas in 2021 are:

Drunk Driving: There were 1,077 people killed in motor vehicle traffic crashes where a driver was under the influence of alcohol. This represents 24% of the total number of people killed in motor vehicle traffic crashes, according to data from the Texas Department of Transportation (DOT). The greatest number of DUI crashes were reported between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. , and Sunday was the deadliest day of the week for alcohol-related crashes. Distracted Driving: There were 433 people killed in crashes in Texas involving distracted driving in 2021. Distracted driving can include texting, talking on the phone, or otherwise not paying attention to the road while operating a motor vehicle. Speeding/Careless Driving: Every year, vehicle collisions result from speeding and drivers' disregard for the rules of the road. Exceeding the speed limit, failing to signal lane changes, running red lights and stop signs, and tailgating all can lead to fatal crashes.

"Car accidents can result in tragic consequences for a family," said Crain Brogdon, LLC Partner Robert D. Crain. "Our law firm offers compassion, confidence, and skill in representing devastated families and securing the compensation they need to move forward in life. Our philosophy is simple. We treat each case as if it belongs to a family member."

If you or a loved one has been injured or killed in a car accident, the skilled and experienced personal injury attorneys at Crain Brogdon, LLP will fight for your rights. We have successfully represented clients injured in car accidents for more than 20 years.

Consider these additional 2021 vehicle accident statistics from the Texas DOT:

1 person was killed every hour and 57 minutes.

1 person was injured every 2 minutes and 12 seconds.

1 reportable crash occurred every 57 seconds.

The annual vehicle miles traveled in Texas during 2021 totaled 288.227 billion. Fatalities in rural areas accounted for 51% of the state's traffic deaths (2,291). Single-vehicle, run-off-the-road crashes led to 1,550 deaths in 2021 – more than 34% of all motor vehicle traffic deaths.

About Crain Brogdon

Crain Brogdon, LLP has a winning track record when representing car and truck accident victims. Car accidents are traumatizing and often result in mounting medical bills, time off work, and significant property damage. For a free consultation about your case, call us at 214-522-9404.

