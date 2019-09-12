Top 3 Reasons Fiberglass Door Sales Will Outpace All Other Materials

CLEVELAND, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new Freedonia Group market study Windows & Doors, demand for fiberglass doors is forecast to rise 4.4% per year to $1.8 billion in 2023, outpacing all other material types and supported by such factors as:

continuing penetration of fiberglass products into the entry door product segment

manufacturer efforts to offer products that have more realistic woodgrains and textures, improving their appearance

modest growth in other product segments as fiberglass doors make inroads into markets where vinyl plays a major role, such as patio and storm doors

Manual entry doors will continue to account for the largest share of fiberglass door demand through 2023. Consumer knowledge and acceptance of the material's performance advantages are expected to drive growth.

Fiberglass is also forecasted to see increasing use in other door product segments as consumers seek out alternatives to products such as metal residential garage doors or vinyl patio doors in high-end residential homes.

