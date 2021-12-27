Top 3 Sign Trends of 2021 By Front Signs - Burbank's Sign Maker

Structural & Architectural Signs Unique structural signs were a popular request in 2021. If you're looking to make a statement with your business displays then architectural signs are a perfect choice. Structural solutions with state-of-the-art designs will get you ahead of the competition with ease.

Brilliant LED Branding

LED illuminated signs aren't going out of style any time soon. If your goal is to showcase signage that will stick out immediately and attract customers 24/7, then LED branding is the way to go. In 2021, many businesses opted for LED signs as their main branding tool.

Building Signage Solutions

Displaying a company logo on your building is a classic way to spread the word about your business. Building branding remains at the top of signage trends in 2021. Distinctive visual communication tools on the roof or facade enhance your sense of professionalism.

Front Signs is a comprehensive sign-making and printing company headquartered in Burbank, California. They offer a full range of sign services from design and manufacturing to installation and beyond.

Established in 2016, Front Signs has worked with over 50,000 businesses and renowned brands. They're currently the largest signage company in the area and one of the leading sign crafters in Los Angeles.

