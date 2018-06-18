Top 35 Bank Selects LoyaltyExpress CustomerManager for CRM & Marketing Automation

"It is a great compliment whenever a client selects additional services," said Mary Beth Doyle, founder of LoyaltyExpress. "We are thrilled to deliver our marketing automation services to over 350 loan officers. Our commitment to each client is to provide the highest quality marketing that is custom to each of our clients with easy-to-use technology."

"LoyaltyExpress continues to impress with me its understanding of the needs of national banks," said the bank's Vice-President of Loan Production. "Their two-pronged approach of delivering automation with self-service marketing delivers the best of both worlds for our team. In addition, the content creation services really helps us move faster and more efficiently."

As part of its stringent commitment to client privacy, LoyaltyExpress does not publicly reveal customer names. MarketingCentral is available as a monthly subscription service for enterprises. To learn more, call (877) 938.1175 or visit www.loyaltyexpress.com.

About LoyaltyExpress

LoyaltyExpress simplifies CRM and marketing automation for banks and mortgage companies, including one of the top three retail lenders in the nation. Its flagship solution, CustomerManager, is an enterprise-wide, Software-as-a-Service platform that combines lead management, email and direct mail campaigns with a 360-degree view of each loan officer's customers, partners and prospects. The MarketingCentral service delivers a web-based, sales collateral store powered by custom content creation and integrated print fulfillment. Its LendingManager solution provides a streamlined Point-of-Sale platform that supports responsive corporate, branch, and loan officer websites. LoyaltyExpress eliminates the need to share sensitive customer data with multiple vendors and has a team of world-class marketing and branding experts with extensive experience in the mortgage industry. For more information, visit www.loyaltyexpress.com.

