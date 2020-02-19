Top 4 Reno Restaurants on TripAdvisor are all at Atlantis

RENO, Nev., Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Out of nearly 800 ranked Reno restaurants on TripAdvisor, Atlantis Casino Resort Spa has the top four restaurants on the list. The rankings include #1 Atlantis Sky Terrace Sushi & Oyster Bar, #2 Atlantis Bistro Napa, #3 Atlantis Steakhouse, and #4 Atlantis Manhattan Deli.

All ratings are verified by TripAdvisor, which has a very strict policy regarding reviews. All reviews must be authentic reviews from guests, and employees are not allowed to submit reviews. While the resort can encourage guests to write a review, Atlantis does not offer any incentives for people writing reviews.

The Sky Terrace Sushi & Oyster Bar features a selection of over 50 types of nigari and maki sushi, served on the scenic Sky Terrace overlooking Reno. Bistro Napa features a menu inspired by California cuisine and the wine country, with dishes made with in-season regional ingredients. The fine-dining Atlantis Steakhouse is the recipient of the prestigious AAA Four Diamond award and serves USDA Prime grade steaks and chops, chosen for their superb quality, marbling and flavor. Diners can enjoy the flavors of New York at the Manhattan Deli which was recognized as the "Best Jewish Deli in Nevada" by leading Jewish publication The Nosher.

About Atlantis Casino Resort Spa

Atlantis Casino Resort Spa is consistently ranked the #1 Reno resort on TripAdvisor, has the prestigious AAA Four Diamond designation, and is recommended by the Forbes Travel Guide. Atlantis is recognized for its luxurious accommodations, eight award-winning restaurants including the top four on TripAdvisor, 10 captivating bars and lounges, a world-class spa, and casino-wide action. For more information, visit www.atlantiscasino.com.

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor, the world's largest travel platform, helps 463 million travelers each month make every trip their best trip. Travelers across the globe use the TripAdvisor site and app to browse 859 million reviews and opinions of 8.6 million accommodations, restaurants, experiences, airlines and cruises. Whether planning or on a trip, travelers turn to TripAdvisor to compare low prices on hotels, flights and cruises, book popular tours and attractions, as well as reserve tables at great restaurants. TripAdvisor, the ultimate travel companion, is available in 49 markets and 28 languages.

SOURCE Atlantis Casino Resort Spa

Related Links

https://www.atlantiscasino.com

