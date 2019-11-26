Top 40 Ranking of Global Drone Service Providers, 2019

DUBLIN, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Drone Service Provider Ranking 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides the most comprehensive outline and analysis of commercial drone service providers.

The Drone Service Provider Ranking Model is based on a unique approach which takes into account market shares, market activity and public attention to competitively compare drone service providers. As a result of this model, the rankings in this report are both comprehensive and reliable. They are a product of both qualitative and quantitative research and analysis, and a look beyond the hype that drones have experienced in the past few years.



The report contains the Top 40 ranking of drone service providers in the world. The rankings are summed up and analysed, and followed by company profiles of the Top 20 commercial drone service providers. The company profiles outline company partnerships, products and activities.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Introduction

2.1 Drones: Where Do They Come From?

2.2 Drones: What Do They Look Like?

2.3 Drones: What Can They Be Used For?



3 Introduction

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Methodology

3.3 Top 40 Drone Service Providers

3.4 Company Profiles



Appendix: Industry Definitions

