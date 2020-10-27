Top 40 Women in STEM Announced by AcademicInfluence.com

FORT WORTH, Texas, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Do you know the names and accomplishments of the decade's top women scientists, technologists, engineers, and mathematicians in:

Biology

Chemistry

Computer Science

Earth Science

Engineering

Mathematics

Medicine

Physics

These women lead the world in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. Learn more about them at AcademicInfluence.com…

AcademicInfluence.com knows and celebrates their accomplishments, promoting their scholarship and achievements to a wider audience in

Top Women in STEM

"In the spirit of the recent Nobel Prize selections, we want to draw attention to those women who in the past 10 years have made the greatest impact in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics," says Dr. Jed Macosko, academic director of AcademicInfluence.com and professor of physics at Wake Forest University.

"With the artificial intelligence-based ranking technology we've developed for use at AcademicInfluence.com, we can scan global databases of academic information for those women whose work is influencing their fields of study in profound ways," adds Macosko. "Too many brilliant people labor out of the spotlight, and we believe that everyone who values education and the pursuit of knowledge can benefit from knowing who these scientists and researchers are and how their work improves our lives."

Among the Nobel Prize winners on the list of 40 remarkable women are:

Emmanuelle Charpentier , chemistry, 2020,

, chemistry, 2020, Jennifer Doudna , chemistry, 2020,

, chemistry, 2020, Frances Arnold , chemistry, 2018,

, chemistry, 2018, Donna Strickland , physics, 2018, and

, physics, 2018, and Ada Yonath, chemistry, 2009,

along with such other notable STEM leaders as Carolyn Bertozzi, Daphne Koller, Naomi Oreskes, Karen Bausman, Pauline Byakika-Kibwika, Ingrid Daubechies, and Jocelyn Bell Burnell.

The women on this list exert a profound impact over critical areas of science through developments such as cryptography, environmental sustainability, human genome editing, and much more. The influencers featured include groundbreaking biochemists, leading-edge technologists, and top environmental scientists. They are professors, department chairs, and university presidents, working to improve everything from the health of our environment and the capacity of our technology to our safety in public spaces and even our life expectancy. Through their influential ideas, the women highlighted here continue to shape the current STEM landscape in far-reaching and exciting ways.

How does AcademicInfluence.com measure influence? Through proprietary machine-learning technology--the Influence Engine--which explores billions of open-source, crowd-edited data points, mapping lines of influence through constantly updated data repositories, including Wikipedia and Crossref. These massive databases deliver a broad wealth of information that resists being gamed or undermined by single-source editorial bias.

Founded in October 2016, with funding assistance from the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), Influence Networks developed the Influence Engine to measure true influence. AcadmicInfluence.com partners with Influence Networks to provide open access to the Influence Engine's user-customizable search capabilities so that students, researchers, and inquirers can discover the most influential people and institutions. AcademicInfluence.com provides the answers they seek with the objectivity they need.

"We're using our technology to promote the accomplishments of others—and not just with a gender focus," says Macosko. "Anyone who wants to discover the top minds in a nation, era, or field of study can find them at AcademicInfluence.com ."

AcademicInfluence.com is the preeminent technology-driven rankings site dedicated to students, researchers, and inquirers from high school through college and beyond, offering resources that connect learners to leaders. AcademicInfluence.com is a part of the EducationAccess group, a family of sites dedicated to lifelong learning and personal growth, including Influence Networks, InfluencePublishers.com (nonfiction publishing and publishers of Bright Notes), IntelligentEducation.com (instructional video library and easy instructional video creation with 3D elements), AlexandriaLibrary.com (free, online library and reader), and soon, Success Portraits (personalized strengths inventory for college and career).

