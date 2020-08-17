Top 45+ HR Consulting Companies Announced by B2B Ratings & Reviews Platform Clutch
Clutch recognized the top HR consultants from around the world. These companies were chosen based on their client feedback, experience, work quality, and market leadership.
Aug 17, 2020, 08:38 ET
WASHINGTON, Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Clutch released a list of the top 46 HR consultants from around the world. Each company was vetted and ranked using qualitative and quantitative data such as work quality, experience, market leadership, and client reviews.
The leading companies are as follows:
|
1. People Business
|
2. Active Strategy
|
3. Bambee
|
4. Talent Place
|
5. Performia
|
6. Whitecollars
|
7. DON'T SWEAT LIFE, INC.
|
8. CNA International IT
|
9. Epic Culture
|
10. MPWR Coaching
|
11. Humareso
|
12. Way Solutions
|
13. Forshay
|
14. Accel HR Consultants
|
15. DHR International
|
16. Boyden
|
17. Empirical Consulting
|
18. Bee Talents
|
19. TM8 Recruitment
|
20. Ahead Human Resources
|
21. Professional Staff Recruitment
|
22. KIAT
|
23. Stonehill
|
24. Circa Logica Group
|
25. ITExpert
|
26. Prometeo
|
27. Art2Hire
|
28. LeaderHR
|
29. SevenStar HR
|
30. Resource Development Co Inc
|
31. MoveUp
|
32. CIMA Staffing
|
33. TopSource Global Solutions
|
34. The Segal Group
|
35. Core Recruit
|
36. Mercer
|
37. HR Factory
|
38. Aon
|
39. Echo
|
40. Contique Global
|
41. Covent Informatics
|
42. Kriate Consultants
|
43. SeeKing HR
|
44. Growup Technologies
|
45. FEG Outsourcing
|
46. FNH Accounting &
"Human resources are a vital yet often overlooked element of an organization. From culture to benefits, it's important for an organization to do best by its employees," said Clutch Business Development Analyst Dustin Sammons. "The right human resources consultant can help you continuously improve and take your organization to the next level."
Clutch's effort to identity top HR consulting companies is ongoing. HR consultants are encouraged to join the platform to market their services and be a part of future reports.
Results are a snapshot of Clutch's Leaders Matrix on August 16, 2020. Rankings are dynamic, and this report may not reflect the rankings currently listed on Clutch's website.
Find the full research here: https://clutch.co/hr/consultants.
About Clutch
Clutch is the leading ratings and reviews platform for IT, marketing, and business service providers. Each month, over half a million buyers and sellers of services use the Clutch platform, and the user base is growing over 50% a year. Clutch has been recognized by Inc. Magazine as one of the 500 fastest growing companies in the U.S. and has been listed as a top 50 startup by LinkedIn.
Contact
Dustin Sammons
202.871.9370
[email protected]
SOURCE Clutch