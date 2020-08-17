Top 45+ HR Consulting Companies Announced by B2B Ratings & Reviews Platform Clutch

WASHINGTON, Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Clutch released a list of the top 46 HR consultants from around the world. Each company was vetted and ranked using qualitative and quantitative data such as work quality, experience, market leadership, and client reviews.

The leading companies are as follows:

Top HR Consultants in 2020

1. People Business 2. Active Strategy 3. Bambee 4. Talent Place 5. Performia 6. Whitecollars 7. DON'T SWEAT LIFE, INC. 8. CNA International IT 9. Epic Culture 10. MPWR Coaching 11. Humareso 12. Way Solutions 13. Forshay 14. Accel HR Consultants 15. DHR International 16. Boyden 17. Empirical Consulting

Solutions, LLC 18. Bee Talents 19. TM8 Recruitment 20. Ahead Human Resources 21. Professional Staff Recruitment 22. KIAT 23. Stonehill 24. Circa Logica Group 25. ITExpert 26. Prometeo 27. Art2Hire 28. LeaderHR 29. SevenStar HR 30. Resource Development Co Inc 31. MoveUp 32. CIMA Staffing 33. TopSource Global Solutions

- India 34. The Segal Group 35. Core Recruit 36. Mercer 37. HR Factory 38. Aon 39. Echo 40. Contique Global 41. Covent Informatics 42. Kriate Consultants 43. SeeKing HR 44. Growup Technologies 45. FEG Outsourcing

Administrativo 46. FNH Accounting &

Bookkeeping LLC

"Human resources are a vital yet often overlooked element of an organization. From culture to benefits, it's important for an organization to do best by its employees," said Clutch Business Development Analyst Dustin Sammons. "The right human resources consultant can help you continuously improve and take your organization to the next level."

Clutch's effort to identity top HR consulting companies is ongoing. HR consultants are encouraged to join the platform to market their services and be a part of future reports.

Results are a snapshot of Clutch's Leaders Matrix on August 16, 2020. Rankings are dynamic, and this report may not reflect the rankings currently listed on Clutch's website.

Find the full research here: https://clutch.co/hr/consultants.

