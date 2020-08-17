Top 45+ HR Consulting Companies Announced by B2B Ratings & Reviews Platform Clutch

Clutch recognized the top HR consultants from around the world. These companies were chosen based on their client feedback, experience, work quality, and market leadership.

Clutch

Aug 17, 2020, 08:38 ET

WASHINGTON, Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Clutch released a list of the top 46 HR consultants from around the world. Each company was vetted and ranked using qualitative and quantitative data such as work quality, experience, market leadership, and client reviews.

The leading companies are as follows:

Top HR Consultants in 2020
1. People Business

2. Active Strategy

3. Bambee

4. Talent Place

5. Performia

6. Whitecollars

7. DON'T SWEAT LIFE, INC.

8. CNA International IT

9. Epic Culture

10. MPWR Coaching

11. Humareso

12. Way Solutions

13. Forshay

14. Accel HR Consultants

15. DHR International

16. Boyden

17. Empirical Consulting
Solutions, LLC

18. Bee Talents

19. TM8 Recruitment

20. Ahead Human Resources

21. Professional Staff Recruitment

22. KIAT

23. Stonehill

24. Circa Logica Group

25. ITExpert

26. Prometeo

27. Art2Hire

28. LeaderHR

29. SevenStar HR

30. Resource Development Co Inc

31. MoveUp

32. CIMA Staffing

33. TopSource Global Solutions
- India

34. The Segal Group

35. Core Recruit

36. Mercer

37. HR Factory

38. Aon

39. Echo

40. Contique Global

41. Covent Informatics

42. Kriate Consultants

43. SeeKing HR

44. Growup Technologies

45. FEG Outsourcing
Administrativo

46. FNH Accounting &
Bookkeeping LLC

"Human resources are a vital yet often overlooked element of an organization. From culture to benefits, it's important for an organization to do best by its employees," said Clutch Business Development Analyst Dustin Sammons. "The right human resources consultant can help you continuously improve and take your organization to the next level."

Clutch's effort to identity top HR consulting companies is ongoing. HR consultants are encouraged to join the platform to market their services and be a part of future reports.

Results are a snapshot of Clutch's Leaders Matrix on August 16, 2020. Rankings are dynamic, and this report may not reflect the rankings currently listed on Clutch's website.

Find the full research here: https://clutch.co/hr/consultants.

About Clutch
Clutch is the leading ratings and reviews platform for IT, marketing, and business service providers. Each month, over half a million buyers and sellers of services use the Clutch platform, and the user base is growing over 50% a year. Clutch has been recognized by Inc. Magazine as one of the 500 fastest growing companies in the U.S. and has been listed as a top 50 startup by LinkedIn.

