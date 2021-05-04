Top 5 Best Days To Sell A Home Occur In May According To New ATTOM Analysis

According to this most recent analysis of 40.1 million home sales from 2011-2020, home sellers selling in the late spring and early summer are realizing the biggest premiums – on average 13.4 percent above estimated market value in May and 11.7 percent above in June. The analysis looked at any calendar days in the last ten years with at least 10,000 single family home and condo sales. (See full methodology below.)

"As home sellers continue to enjoy an extended sellers' market, moving full steam ahead from the momentum gained over the last ten years, the month of May is particularly poised to garner the greatest sale premiums," said Todd Teta, chief product officer with ATTOM Data Solutions. "Among the top five days fetching the biggest home seller premiums, May 23 is the best day of the year to sell a home, producing a premium of 19.3 percent above market value."

Home Sales Are Getting Even Hotter: Top 5 Days to Sell Infographic

Best Months to Sell

The analysis also presents a more high-level view, showcasing how seller premiums faired throughout each month of the year.

The months realizing the biggest home seller premiums include: May (13.4 percent); June (11.7 percent); July (11.2 percent); April (9.2 percent); August (8.9 percent); March (8.6 percent); February (8.2 percent); September (7.5 percent); January (6.6 percent); November (6.4 percent); October (5.8 percent); and December (5.8 percent).

2011 to 2020 Sales of Single Family Homes and Condos Month Number of Sales Median Sales Price Median AVM Seller Premium May 3,646,841 $ 197,400 $ 174,000 13.4% June 3,967,058 $ 206,000 $ 184,500 11.7% July 3,926,975 $ 209,000 $ 188,000 11.2% April 3,287,804 $ 190,000 $ 174,000 9.2% August 3,977,547 $ 205,000 $ 188,246 8.9% March 3,158,578 $ 185,000 $ 170,340 8.6% February 2,408,981 $ 177,510 $ 164,000 8.2% September 3,504,546 $ 201,000 $ 187,000 7.5% January 2,495,898 $ 178,058 $ 167,000 6.6% November 3,037,403 $ 200,000 $ 188,000 6.4% October 3,557,622 $ 200,000 $ 188,979 5.8% December 3,218,651 $ 200,000 $ 189,000 5.8%

Methodology

For this analysis ATTOM Data Solutions looked at any calendar days in the last ten years (2011 to 2020) with at least 10,000 single family home and condo sales. There were 362 days (including leap year data) that matched this criteria, with the four exceptions being Jan. 1, July 4, Nov. 11 and Dec. 25. To calculate the premium or discount paid on a given day, ATTOM compared the median sales price for homes with a purchase closing on that day with the median automated valuation model (AVM) for those same homes at the time of sale.

About ATTOM Data Solutions

ATTOM Data Solutions provides premium property data to power products that improve transparency, innovation, efficiency and disruption in a data-driven economy. ATTOM multi-sources property tax, deed, mortgage, foreclosure, environmental risk, natural hazard, and neighborhood data for more than 155 million U.S. residential and commercial properties covering 99 percent of the nation's population. A rigorous data management process involving more than 20 steps validates, standardizes and enhances the data collected by ATTOM, assigning each property record with a persistent, unique ID — the ATTOM ID. The 20TB ATTOM Data Warehouse fuels innovation in many industries including mortgage, real estate, insurance, marketing, government and more through flexible data delivery solutions that include bulk file licenses, property data APIs, real estate market trends, marketing lists, match & append and introducing the first property data delivery solution, a cloud-based data platform that streamlines data management – Data-as-a-Service (DaaS).

Media Contact:

Christine Stricker

949.748.8428

[email protected]

Data and Report Licensing:

949.502.8313

[email protected]

SOURCE ATTOM Data Solutions

Related Links

https://www.attomdata.com/

