Top 5 Birth Announcement Trends For 2019

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill., Jan. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Stationery Studio, the premier online retailer of personalized stationery and gifts, is pleased to announce the top five trends in birth announcements for 2019. Taking a nod from nursery décor and baby apparel, the designs trending in birth announcements reflect the same aesthetic.

Geometric Prints . This is probably the biggest emerging trend in all things baby. With a modern and futuristic feel, it is a trend that is great for both girls and boys. Example Nod to Nature . Beautiful florals, woodland creatures and greenery are a trend that emerged last year and continues to get stronger in 2019. Example Watercolor . A wash of beautiful watercolor is a really big trend in nursery design. This trend also emerged in 2018 and will continue to grow in 2019. Example Focus on Vital Stats . The standard vital stats will always be a part of a birth announcement, but now they've become the focus with interesting font treatments. Example Minimalist . The pared down look of nurseries is reflected in birth announcements that have the same feel. The beautiful photo is the star of the announcement. Example

The Stationery Studio's exclusive Buttercup Paper™ line of birth announcements incorporates the latest trends. "We love offering our customers modern designs with classic elements they've come to expect from TheStationeryStudio.com," said President Renee Redman. "We are always incorporating the latest trends to ensure we have a selection our customers will love." The Stationery Studio has birth announcement designs for any taste and also has announcements for twins and multiple births and adoption. The Stationery Studio birth announcements were recently featured in the Netflix original movie Private Life featuring Paul Giamatti and Kathryn Hahn as well as Pregnancy & Newborn magazine.

The Stationery Studio is the leader in premier online personalized stationery and gifts. TheStationeryStudio.com features more than 12,000 products that have been featured frequently in national press outlets including "O" The Oprah Magazine, In Style, The Today Show, Good Housekeeping, People Magazine, Woman's Day, Real Simple and more. Celebrity fans of The Stationery Studio include Kim Kardashian-West, Elizabeth Banks and Julie Bowen.

