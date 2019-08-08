Top 5 Boutique Hotels to Host Your Next Event in New York City, According to Tripleseat

CONCORD, Mass., Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tripleseat , the leading web-based sales and event management platform, shares today best hotels in New York City to host your next company conference, meeting or event.

Whether a New York employee or traveling for business, the following hotels provide wonderful amenities, jaw-dropping views and plenty of private spaces for any company meeting, conference call or private event. From Williamsburg to the Flatiron District, Tripleseat recommends their top five hotels for any occasion, whether getting down to business or getting together for a quarterly cocktail party.

Arlo Soho : Choose from 10 distinct spaces for your meetings and events. Smaller gatherings will feel at home in the library while any of their three studios, each with a connecting terrace, are a great setting for a business meeting, birthday, or cocktail reception. Large functions (such as corporate events, weddings, or social events) can be hosted in the courtyard or Good Story, the rooftop bar, for a breezy, open-air experience.

: Choose from 10 distinct spaces for your meetings and events. Smaller gatherings will feel at home in the library while any of their three studios, each with a connecting terrace, are a great setting for a business meeting, birthday, or cocktail reception. Large functions (such as corporate events, weddings, or social events) can be hosted in the courtyard or Good Story, the rooftop bar, for a breezy, open-air experience. Dream New York Downtown : Situated in New York's most exciting destination, on the border of the charming Chelsea neighborhood and thriving Meatpacking District, Dream Downtown pairs chic-cool influences with modern elegance. Hold your event in one of eight spaces, including a library meeting room, a gallery, a guest house, the pool, two lounges, and two private dining rooms.

: Situated in most exciting destination, on the border of the charming Chelsea neighborhood and thriving Meatpacking District, Dream Downtown pairs chic-cool influences with modern elegance. Hold your event in one of eight spaces, including a library meeting room, a gallery, a guest house, the pool, two lounges, and two private dining rooms. NoMad NYC : Spacious for any large meeting or corporate event, the NoMad Hotel is located just north of Madison Square Park and offers over 4,000 square feet of unique indoor and outdoor meeting, event, and private dining space in Manhattan . Book one of their five available rooms — two are spacious and multipurpose meeting rooms; there's also a rooftop bar, and a restaurant buyout.

: Spacious for any large meeting or corporate event, the NoMad Hotel is located just north of Madison Square Park and offers over 4,000 square feet of unique indoor and outdoor meeting, event, and private dining space in . Book one of their five available rooms — two are spacious and multipurpose meeting rooms; there's also a rooftop bar, and a restaurant buyout. The William Vale : In the heart of Williamsburg , Brooklyn's most desirable neighborhood, The William Vale offers a selection of indoor and outdoor spaces with sweeping views of the Manhattan skyline. Book one of their 16 event spaces: their board and conference rooms, ballroom, foyer, pool, terrace, and park can accommodate just about any type of occasion.

: In the heart of , most desirable neighborhood, The William Vale offers a selection of indoor and outdoor spaces with sweeping views of the skyline. Book one of their 16 event spaces: their board and conference rooms, ballroom, foyer, pool, terrace, and park can accommodate just about any type of occasion. Wythe Hotel : Wythe Hotel has seven versatile event spaces in their Williamsburg building, with the capability to host intimate dinners for 12 to gala receptions for 350 guests. Their event venues include a screening room, private dining room, main hall and outdoor garden – all offering the distinctive historical details of exposed brick and original wood beams, while delivering the AV and technology requirements for any event.

"Boutique hotels are the perfect spot for a smaller more intimate meeting or event," said Jonathan Morse, CEO of Tripleseat. "Not all events have hundreds of attendees and now corporate event planners are looking for a unique, intimate banquet room that can provide a unique experience. Smaller properties like boutique hotels are a perfect fit."

Tripleseat is a complete web-based sales and event management platform that will power any hotel sales team to increase group sales, manage and communicate easily with guests, keep track of every detail, plan every event seamlessly, etc. Its hotel features include several key functionalities, like the ability to book group business in one or hundreds of hotels, manage event and guest room blocks easily, and access a flexible and dynamic sales and CRM platform.

If interested in learning more about the Tripleseat hotel event management platform, please visit https://www.tripleseat.com/hotels/ .

About Tripleseat

Tripleseat is a sales and event management platform that helps restaurants, hotels, and unique venues streamline the planning process and increase event sales. Tripleseat was founded in 2008 by Jonathan Morse and Kevin Zink. To date, the Tripleseat platform has helped venues book over 3.5 million events and captured $10 billion in event leads. More than 40,000 restaurant and hotel event and sales managers use Tripleseat every day to book and manage the perfect event for their customers. Most recently, Tripleseat was a finalist in Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces 2019 , and a recipient of the Boston Business Journal's 2019 Best Places to Work award. To learn more about the company, or if you'd like to schedule a demo, please visit www.tripleseat.com .

