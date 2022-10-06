Top 5 Collectibles Product to Revolutionize the Memorabilia Industry in 2023: Market Decipher

PUNE, India, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MarketDecipher.com has revamped the "Collectible Market Size, Statistics, Growth Trend Analysis and Forecast Report, 2022 - 2032" forecasting the Collectible Industry size during the forecast period for 5 potential products in the industry. Market Decipher has completely revised the huge database of the Collectible Industry in October 2022 covering the country level analysis and statistics. The latest insights and forecasts have revealed new areas of profitability. NFT Fantasy Sports, NFT Trading Cards and the Sports NFT collectibles are new sensations in the industry among the top products.

The Toy Collectibles Market:

The Toy Collectibles Market is bright and booming. The market stood at USD 12.5 Billion in 2021, with the growth of the internet and social media the market is forecasted to reach USD 35.3 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 10.2%. The growing interest among adults is the major factor spurring demand for toy collectibles. Toy collectibles featuring old cartoon character dolls such as barbie dolls, cabbage patch dolls, transformers toys, mama dolls, raggedy Ann & Andy, and others are among the most popular and sought-after collectible toys as adults who played with them have started to rebuild their childhood collections.

Strategic Developments in the Market:

VeeFriends, created by serial entrepreneur Gary Vaynerchuk , is set to launch its first-ever limited series of collectible characters exclusively at Macy's and Toys"R" Us®.

, is set to launch its first-ever limited series of collectible characters exclusively at Macy's and Toys"R" Us®. McDonald's announced their collaboration with the streetwear brand Cactus Plant Flea Market for a new happy meal for adults with nostalgic collectibles toys.

NFT Collectibles Market:

NFT collectible Tokens witnessed 1785% of business Cap growth in three months from January to March of 2021. The first half of 2021 witnessed USD 2.5 billion in sales. The NFT Collectibles market includes Sports NFTs, Music NFTs, Art NFTs, and Movie Avatar NFTs. The Sports NFTs Collectible Market has witnessed the highest growth and is valued at USD 2.6 Billion in 2022. Movie Avatars NFT was launched in 2021 when Warner Bros. teamed up with Nifty. The NFT Avatar market is flooded with fans of CrytoPunks, the highest revenue-generating project, with a sale of USD 1.3 billion.

Strategic Developments in the Market:

Minti Labs , announces an exclusive partnership with Dapper Wallet, the market leader for digital collectibles including top-tier sports organizations, leagues, and entertainment companies such as NFL All Day, NBA Top Shot, UFC Strike, and others.

, announces an exclusive partnership with Dapper Wallet, the market leader for digital collectibles including top-tier sports organizations, leagues, and entertainment companies such as NFL All Day, NBA Top Shot, UFC Strike, and others. In collaboration with IGG Games, SmileyWorld branded NFT digital items are set to appear in Lords Mobile for a limited-time event beginning September 30, 2022 , that includes collectible NFTs for players powered by Epik Prime.

Sports Memorabilia Market:

Sports Memorabilia Market has rapidly risen owing to e-commerce sites and online auctions. The core sports memorabilia market excluding NFT, and trading cards is estimated at $12.2 Billion in 2021 and is growing at a CAGR of 21.8%. A Babe Ruth uniform was sold for more than USD 5.6 million and two Jackie Robinson contracts, including one from the minor-league Montreal Royals, were appraised and insured for USD 36 million. Football leads the market with USD 2.5 billion in sales considering the memorabilia sales only. The United States of America and China dictate 65% of the Memorabilia market.

Strategic Developments in the Market:

Fanatics a leading sports memorabilia company is heavily involved in the acquisition and investments in the sports apparel collectibles segment and has recently secured rights from major league baseball and the NFL players association.

has recently secured rights from major league baseball and the NFL players association. The International Cricket Council (ICC) and Fanatics, a leading provider of licensed sports merchandise and global digital sports platform announced a new partnership to take advantage of Fanatics' global footprint and state-of-the-art technology to better serve cricket fans across the world.

Sports NFT Market:

The Sports NFT market doubled in 2022 valuing it at USD 2.6 billion as compared to 2021 and is further expected to grow at a CAGR of 36.6%. Sports NFTs include cards, accessories, collectibles, video clips, and images. The NFT Trading Card Market has witnessed the highest growth and is further expected to grow as people collect them as a hobby and others resell them for higher prices. Accessories like T-shirts, caps, watches, shoes, and glasses are widely popular, and digitizing these accessories into NFTs makes them even more unique and constantly increases their market price. Video NFTs are created by sports organizations as they tokenize a video clip or image and sell them to earn a huge amount of revenue.

NFT trading cards also offer holders perks like playability in NFT games, exclusive access to events, and much more. Because NFT trading cards are digital, they are resistant to general wear and tear. This effectively eliminates the risk of damage, loss, and theft. NFT Fantasy Sports is a new trend in the industry attracting strategic attempts by companies.

Strategic Developments in the Market:

Liverpool football club is deepening its ties with the crypto world by expanding a partnership with French blockchain-based sports start-up Sorare.

football club is deepening its ties with the crypto world by expanding a partnership with French blockchain-based sports start-up Sorare. The NBA and NBPA have come to a multiyear agreement with Sorare to be their official NFT fantasy partner in a deal that will combine NFTs and fantasy basketball.

Sports Trading Cards Market:

The global sports trading card market is driven by significant technological advancements in the field of trading cards. The Sports Trading Cards market is estimated at USD 12.93 billion in 2021 and is growing at a CAGR of 13%. The North American Region has the largest market share followed by the European Region. China and India are among two of the biggest emerging markets, holding lucrative opportunities for business expansions across the sports trading card industry. The 1909 Honus Wagner T206 SGC 3 card was sold for USD 6.6 million and in 2022, Heritage Auctions sold a Mickey Mantle baseball card for USD 12.6 million.

Strategic Developments in the Market:

New York Yankees icon Derek Jeter has started a new trading-card platform called Arena Club as the boom in sports collectibles attracts new investors.

has started a new trading-card platform called Arena Club as the boom in sports collectibles attracts new investors. PWCC Marketplace has secured $175 million to create liquidity for its commercial financing business, which allows sports trading cards to be used as collateral for cash advances and loans.

