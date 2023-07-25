Top 5 Considerations for Business Owners When Choosing an ERC Provider

PASADENA, Calif., July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the Employee Retention Credits (ERC) Program deadline approaches and small business owners explore its potential benefits, choosing a reliable ERC provider is crucial. Five Star Tax - The ERC Consulting Experts, shares the top five areas for consideration when selecting an ERC provider.

  1. Audit Protection and Tax Attorneys: Select an ERC provider that offers audit protection and employs experienced tax attorneys. Five Star Tax provides comprehensive audit protection, supporting clients throughout the process, and offering expertise in gathering necessary documentation to submit a full-substantiated claim. Their team of tax attorneys and consultants ensures clients are well-represented during potential audit scenarios.
  2. Transparent Fee Structure: Avoid providers who charge excessive fees merely for qualifying your business. Reputable ERC providers, such as Five Star Tax, offer free initial consultations to evaluate eligibility. They understand not all businesses may qualify for ERC and refrain from profiting from evaluations resulting in negative outcomes. Choose one with transparent fee structures based on successful claims and actual services rendered.
  3. Positive BBB Ratings and Google Reviews: Consider a provider's reputation by checking their ratings and reviews on platforms like the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and Google. Seek testimonials from satisfied clients to gauge overall customer satisfaction. Five Star Tax, the best boutique ERC firm in the industry, prides itself on positive BBB ratings, client testimonials, and the expertise of its small-business owner team.
  4. Commitment to Processing Times: Timeliness is vital in maximizing the benefits of ERC claims, especially as the deadline approaches. Choose a provider with a proven track record of timely and efficient submissions. Ask about their average processing time to ensure they can meet the required IRS deadlines. Five Star Tax understands the importance of promptness and is committed to helping clients receive their credits in a timely manner.
  5. Request Info vs. Spamming: Beware of aggressive and unsolicited marketing tactics. Reputable ERC providers focus on building relationships based on trust and providing valuable information. They respect privacy, only contacting potential clients who expressed interest in their services, demonstrating professionalism and respect for boundaries.

Choosing the right ERC provider significantly impacts claim success and tax savings maximization. By considering these factors, business owners can make informed decisions. Five Star Tax, comprised of tax attorneys and Certified Tax Professionals, is dedicated to navigating the ERC application process, ensuring its clients receive the largest credit possible.

Five Star Tax - The ERC Consulting Experts will be at the Small Business Expo (SBE) - San Francisco on Aug 18th. Visit Booth #425 to learn about the ERC application process.

About Five Star Tax:

Five Star Tax - The ERC Consulting Experts is a group of business owners, tax attorneys, and Certified Tax Professionals dedicated to helping you navigate through this challenging application process. We use our expertise working with the IRS to ensure our clients get the help they need - and the largest credit possible.

