Top 5 Global Medium & Heavy Truck Manufacturers Strategy Dossier 2023: Trucking Projected to Maintain its Cruising Speed & Growth Momentum in 2023

Trucking Projected to maintain its Cruising Speed & Growth Momentum in 2023 led by Ageing In-Service Fleets, Good Freight & Construction Activity and Ongoing Transition towards Electrification amid an Uncertain Global Macroeconomic Environment and Production Capacity Constraints.



The Global medium & heavy truck market witnessed a dynamic year in 2022 with the demand for new & used trucks consistently outpacing supply across most key global markets with the exception of China. The industry OEMs have been vying to increase production rates to meet surging demand levels, with the book-to-bill ratios hovering around 1, while battling continued supply chain disruptions, production capacity constraints, component shortages, rising input costs in an increasingly complex & uncertain global macroeconomic environment marked by inflationary pressures, rising interest rates & tectonic geopolitical shifts.

The ongoing transition towards de-carbonization, led by the mass production of battery electric & hydrogen fuel cell based trucks, is the trucking industry's current overarching theme and is likely to gain further momentum going forward. Most key industry OEMs are now transitioning towards series production of Zero Emission Vehicles (ZEV) while also collaborating amongst each other and with domain specialists for creation of the requisite ecosystem for the transition towards sustainability. Additionally, automation, electrification and further evolution of connectivity based service models configured on digitalization remain key areas of focus across truck manufacturers



The high average age of in-service truck fleets across most markets owing to production capacity constraints over the recent years, rapid energy transition towards de-carbonization and strong construction activity with continued infrastructure investments are likely to collectively provide significant growth opportunities to the industry over near to medium term, in form of fleet replacements, expansion & recapitalizations, especially, in a volatile & uncertain crude oil price environment from an economics & policy perspective. That's despite projections for the slowdown of the world economy over near term owing to market headwinds, ongoing war in Ukraine and rising inflation levels which have led to a wave of monetary policy tightening across the globe



Trucking, thus, is projected to maintain its overall cruising speed as well as growth momentum in 2023 across most markets with a year-on-year growth of up to 10% projected for traditional markets, i.e., North American Class 8 and EU30 market for heavy trucks, while the growth rate for emerging markets in Asia, led by China and India, is likely to be around 15%



Against this backdrop, the report provides comprehensive insights & strategic analysis into the World's Top Medium & Heavy Truck Manufacturers



Report Excerpts:

Analysis of Daimler's ambitious plan to achieve 60% market share in the Global Zero-Emission Vehicles (ZEVs) Market by 2030 and plans to produce only ZEVs by 2039. Also, decryption of Daimler's medium term technology strategy underpinned by rapid transition to sustainable & autonomous technologies marked by significant R&D investments

Adoption of collaboration route by industry behemoths, namely, Daimler, Volvo & Traton to accelerate the journey towards electrification

Volvo's rapid electrification of its heavy truck portfolio, focus on growing services business and plans to turn Asia and North America into key pivots of its medium term growth strategy

and into key pivots of its medium term growth strategy PACCAR's rapid strides on the technology development pathway with focus on electrification, hydrogen-based propulsion & autonomous technologies powered by strategic industry collaborations

Navistar's 4.0 Strategy focused on boosting profitability with a EBITDA target of 12% for 2024 while focusing on gaining market share through new product offerings and customer segmentation

Trucking projected to maintain its cruising speed & overall growth momentum in 2023 across most markets with strong Demand drivers, Indicators & Market fundamentals

Company Coverage:

Daimler Truck

Volvo

Traton Group

PACCAR

Iveco

Key Topics Covered:



Section 1: Business Snapshot & Overview - World's Top 5 Medium & Heavy Truck Manufacturers

Founded

Headquartered

Business Segments

Product Portfolio

Revenue Base

Market Capitalization

Key Executives

Shareholding/Ownership Structure

Section 2: Financial Performance Analysis

Revenue Base & Growth Trend

Revenues Split by Key Segments

Revenues Split by Key Geographic Markets & Regions

Gross Earnings & Margin Trend

Operating Earnings & Operating Margin Trend

Return on Sales Trend

Profitability Growth Trend

Cash Flow from Operations

R&D Expenditure Trend

CAPEX Trend

Order Intake & Truck Deliveries Trend

Section 3: Overarching Strategy Focus & Strategic Priorities across Industry OEMs

Daimler Truck AG

Volvo AB

Traton Group - Man, Scania, Navistar & VW Truck & Bus

PACCAR Inc.

Iveco Group

Section 4: Key Strategies & Plans for the Industry OEMs - Comprehensive Analysis of Strategies & Plans for the Industry OEMs - Analysis Coverage:-

Product Portfolio Strategies & Plans

Market Specific Strategies & Plans

R&D Strategies & Plans

Growth Strategies & Plans

Business and Corporate Strategies & Plans

Sales & Marketing Strategies & Plans

Production/Manufacturing Strategies & Plans

Financial Strategies & Plans

Acquisitions, Strategic Alliances & JVs

Other Strategies & Strategic Initiatives

Section 5: SWOT Analysis - On Key Industry OEMs

Section 6: Key Industry Trends

Section 7: Key Market Trends

Section 8: Key Technology Trends

Section 9: Key Issues, Challenges & Risk Factors

Section 10: Global Medium & Heavy Truck Market - Force Field Analysis - Analysis of Driving & Restraining Forces and their Overall Dynamics

Section 11: Strategic Market Outlook through 2026

Analysis of Emerging Market Scenario

Demand Outlook

Growth Projections for the Global Medium & Heavy Truck Market through 2026

