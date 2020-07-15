Top 5 Global Naming Firm Tungsten Branding Marks 20th Anniversary

BREVARD, N.C., July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tungsten Branding, a global provider of company naming services, announced its 20th anniversary in business, amidst continued expansion and notable account wins. The North Carolina-based naming agency leads a niche marketing sector of brand naming experts worldwide.

Tungsten Branding celebrates their 20th anniversary

"We're fortunate to have started in brand name development when the industry was still nascent," reports Phil Davis, Tungsten founder and CEO. "We've worked steadily the past two decades responding to the growing trend for clear, compelling brand name identities, be it a company, product or service."

This trend has become a friend according to Davis. "With over 600,000 new businesses starting up each year in the U.S. alone, unique and available business names are in high demand." This increased competition for trademark availability, domain availability, and overall differentiation in the marketplace has driven entrepreneurs and established business owners to seek out professional assistance in naming or rebranding their companies. "It's not as simple as it once was," Davis observes. "You can't just brainstorm over lunch or put names in a fishbowl, due to all the technical and legal repercussions that come with naming a new business."

To assist in creating these brand identities, Tungsten Branding has curated an inventory of over 7,000 brandable domain names to aid in the naming process. "We have the unique advantage of starting with vetted naming concepts and what we call 'positionings' as a way to jump-start the brand development process. Like wines in the cellar that are growing in quality and value, we can go to this naming vault so to speak, rather than fighting in the open market for available domains."

The strategy seems to have paid off for Davis and his naming consultants. The firm has named and branded over 300 companies, products and services worldwide since inception. Some of Davis' notable naming projects include PODS, Red Rover, Bagster, Harmony, TeamLogic and RallyHouse. "PODS is the one I get asked about all the time," Davis admits. "But I would say 'move over for Red Rover,' as this recent naming project has generated a similar amount of attention." Since many naming projects are startups by nature, it often requires five to 10 years to gain national or global visibility, Davis points out.

These increasingly high-profile naming assignments have paid off in other ways, with Tungsten Branding achieving the rank of Top 5 Global Naming Firm for three years in a row by business review analysts Clutch.co. In addition to the string of naming recognitions, Tungsten recently received four platinum Hermes awards for company branding, brand style guides, logo and collateral design. The firm also won a gold award for renaming Upouria, an international beverage flavoring company.

"While our emphasis is on the actual brand name creation, we often work with clients to develop a matching logo identity that complements the name," Davis explains. "This requires seeing a naming or rebranding project through to design and implementation strategies."

The outgrowth of this expansion led to opening an additional satellite office in Grand Rapids, Michigan. With most naming firms based in New York and California, Davis and team look to serve the underserved markets that don't always have connections in the bigger metros. "This strategy has served us well," Davis states. "We have quite a few clients from Southern and Midwest states, as well as a growing body of international accounts." A number of these projects include international MedTech, FinTech, and cloud-based companies looking to tap into the U.S. market.

In keeping with best practices and to celebrate the 20-year milestone, the company plans to unveil a full rebrand and redesigned website this coming fall. With a dedicated staff of five naming, branding and design specialists, Davis is confident his crew is ready for the next decade of company naming duties.

