Top 5 Intellectual Property Law School Now Accepting Limited Number of Students for Online Hybrid Juris Doctor (JD)

CONCORD, N.H., Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of New Hampshire Franklin Pierce School of Law is now accepting a limited number of applications for the fall 2020 cohort of the Hybrid Juris Doctor in Intellectual Property, Technology, and Information Law to help address the growing global demand for lawyers specializing in IP's big three — patents, trademarks, and copyrights.

According to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, the number of patents issued each year in the U.S. has increased consistently 30-40% since 1990, with the total number of patents issued by between 2008 and 2018 increasing more than 200%. As a direct response, the UNH Franklin Pierce has developed the nation's first Hybrid (primarily online) JD Program with a focus on Intellectual Property, Technology, and Information Law. Ranked a top 5 school in 2020 to study intellectual property law (top 10 for nearly 30 years), UNH Franklin Pierce is leveraging their world-renowned IP faculty and alumni network of top-tier IP leaders world-wide to offer this innovative opportunity to welcome students into the heralded program without the need for them to relocate to New Hampshire.

"We are aiming to make our top legal education in intellectual property, technology, and information law accessible to a much wider scope of students," says Megan Carpenter, dean of UNH Franklin Pierce School of Law. "Instead of requiring students to leave their career and home to move to Concord, New Hampshire to join our established IP powerhouse, they can keep their day job and maintain their home and family life as they pursue the Hybrid JD primarily online following a flexible workload that accounts for their existing commitments."

UNH Franklin Pierce School of Law's Hybrid JD Program is aimed at professionals who work in and adjacent to IP and technology and acknowledges the unique value they bring to the program through their work experience. The program's current class includes professionals from more than 20 states and across multiple industries, including patents, law, science, engineering, technology, military, medicine, business, research, and more.

"With my work and family commitments many hundreds of miles away from New Hampshire, it regrettably did not seem possible for me to pursue my studies at UNH," says current 1L Hybrid JD student Faisal Zaman. "The Hybrid JD program, which would allow me to continue to stay in my home and workplace while pursuing my law degree, opened the door for me to attend this leading institution."

The ABA-approved Hybrid JD curriculum is designed to be year-round, ten semesters total, lasting three and a half years. It also offers parity with the school's residential JD program in regard to devoted full-time faculty resources, student services, curriculum, academic support, and admissions standards. UNH Franklin Pierce is accepting a limited number of students for the fall 2020 cohort. To secure the best chance of acceptance and scholarship consideration, apply before February 1, 2020. To learn more, visit https://law.unh.edu/hybridJD.

About University of New Hampshire Franklin Pierce School of Law

Accredited by the American Bar Association, UNH Franklin Pierce School of Law is located in Concord, New Hampshire, and is ranked as one of the nation's top 100 law schools and, for the 28th year in a row, a top 10 school for the study of intellectual property law.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Brad Wuorinen

(214) 932-0937

231284@email4pr.com

SOURCE University of New Hampshire Franklin Pierce School of Law

Related Links

https://law.unh.edu/hybridJD

