Top 5 Most Romantic Cheeses to Melt Your Valentine's Heart

Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin

08 Feb, 2024, 14:11 ET

MADISON, Wis., Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In Wisconsin, nothing says love like cheese! This Valentine's Day, Wisconsin Cheese is here to help you create the most romantic and delicious experience with these top 5 cheese recommendations. Whether you're looking to impress your loved one with a sweet treat or spice things up with a little heat, these cheeses are sure to make your Valentine's Day extra special.

Ready to melt your Valentine's heart?

Soak these adorable little Mozzarella hearts from Crave Brothers in a strawberry compote and serve with champagne.

Do you and your Valentine go together like Wisconsin cheese and fine wine?

Serve Sartori Merlot BellaVitano. The deep red exterior of this richly flavored Wisconsin original is an ode to love with every bite.

Not just lovers…but coffee lovers?

Seduce your one and only with Cello Mayan Cocoa Coffee Fontal. An earthy mix of Mayan spices blended with the heady flavors of cocoa and coffee conspire to make this Fontal cozy and irresistible.

Do you love them to the moon and back?

Luna from Hill Valley Dairy, a melding of Gouda and Alpine Styles, was literally created to taste like the moon.

Looking for the sweetest date ever?

Try this soft Chocolate Mascarpone from Crave Brothers. Lush, rich and creamy, it's perfect for dipping…or smearing!

Want to spice things up?

Mango Fire Cheddar from Henning's Cheese is sure to set your Valentine on fire. Fan the flames of love with this cheese that starts with a smooth sweet flavor before igniting your evening with a little spicy kick.

Wisconsin Cheese invites you to celebrate love and cheese this Valentine's Day. These top 5 cheese recommendations are just the beginning of the delicious possibilities that await you. Discover the joy of Wisconsin Cheeses by visiting www.wisconsincheese.com.

Reminder – Valentine's Day is the last day for cheese lovers to enter the Cheese Dreams Contest and Sweepstakes. Submit your most cherished Wisconsin Cheese dreams for a chance to make them a reality! Visit www.wisconsincheese.com/dreams to learn more.

About Wisconsin Cheese: The tradition of cheesemaking excellence began more than 180 years ago before Wisconsin was recognized as a state. With 90% of the State's cow's milk being turned into cheese, Wisconsin's 1,200 cheesemakers, many of whom are third- and fourth-generation, continue to pass on old-world traditions while adopting modern innovations in cheesemaking craftsmanship. Wisconsin has won more awards for its cheese than any other state or country. For more information, visit WisconsinCheese.com or connect on Facebook.

About Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin: Funded by Wisconsin dairy farmers, Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin is a non-profit organization that focuses on marketing and promoting Wisconsin's world-class dairy products.

