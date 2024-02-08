Top 5 Most Romantic Cheeses to Melt Your Valentine's Heart

Soak these adorable little Mozzarella hearts from Crave Brothers in a strawberry compote and serve with champagne.

Do you and your Valentine go together like Wisconsin cheese and fine wine?

Serve Sartori Merlot BellaVitano. The deep red exterior of this richly flavored Wisconsin original is an ode to love with every bite.

Not just lovers…but coffee lovers?

Seduce your one and only with Cello Mayan Cocoa Coffee Fontal. An earthy mix of Mayan spices blended with the heady flavors of cocoa and coffee conspire to make this Fontal cozy and irresistible.

Do you love them to the moon and back?

Luna from Hill Valley Dairy, a melding of Gouda and Alpine Styles, was literally created to taste like the moon.

Looking for the sweetest date ever?

Try this soft Chocolate Mascarpone from Crave Brothers. Lush, rich and creamy, it's perfect for dipping…or smearing!

Want to spice things up?

Mango Fire Cheddar from Henning's Cheese is sure to set your Valentine on fire. Fan the flames of love with this cheese that starts with a smooth sweet flavor before igniting your evening with a little spicy kick.

Wisconsin Cheese invites you to celebrate love and cheese this Valentine's Day. These top 5 cheese recommendations are just the beginning of the delicious possibilities that await you. Discover the joy of Wisconsin Cheeses by visiting www.wisconsincheese.com.

