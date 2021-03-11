Top 5 SNF Network Deploys Cortex to Improve Patient and Staff Satisfaction

LEHI, Utah, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A nation's leading SNF network has deployed Cortex's products (Cortex Health Inc.), a leading provider of healthcare and post-acute software and services, to connect with patients during their stay and post discharge, as well as improve communication with staff through employee surveys.

Cortex first introduced CheckUp™ Calls to post-acute providers in the State of Utah to improve patient care through follow-up calls. As an early adopter of Cortex products, this SNF network has been instrumental in driving functionalities behind key Cortex product offerings. As Cortex platform continues to provide better patient care results, through personal engagement via registered nurse calls, additional SNF markets and facilities incorporated Cortex as a part of their data-driven patient engagement. Today, Cortex is a leading provider of patient engagement and follow-up calls in the post-acute market.

Cortex provides improved patient engagement and response

Prior to Cortex, most post-acute providers had poor response rates from their patient surveys, and lacked real-time reporting on key metrics to ensure timely response. They also lack the ability to consistently and objectively measure performance against other facilities in the market. Skilled nursing facilities and home health agencies contracted with Cortex were able to successfully engage their patients post discharge through RN follow-up calls, and identify in real-time high-risk patients for readmission.

As a result, this nationwide market leading SNF network decides to deploy Cortex's services to provide follow-up calls, resident surveys, and employee satisfaction surveys across their entire network of affiliated facilities, giving better results and visibility into patient satisfaction, employee satisfaction, with real-time rich reporting across markets and facilities not available to them before.

Cortex added values and functionalities beyond surveys

Beyond satisfaction surveys and follow-up calls, Cortex's platform gives post-acute providers the ability to fully customize unlimited surveys and call scripts, adds real-time Hospital Alert functionality to current and discharged patients, and provides Transition Manager during transition of each patient across the care continuum. Many facilities and agencies in Utah and Colorado are already taking full advantage of these capabilities provided by Cortex, and with the corporate wide roll-out these value-added features will be available to every facility across all markets for this top 5 nationwide SNF network as well.

About Cortex

Cortex is driven to assist post-acute providers in their mission to care for patients. Founded in 2015, Cortex was originally known for making follow-up calls to patients after discharge from the hospital. Since that time, Cortex has become a full-featured healthcare software platform for post-acute providers, sitting alongside the EHR to generate opportunities for positive outcomes.

