Top 5 Tips to Communicate Like a Pro - By Esendex

Cleaning out spam emails can be time-consuming, and it's not always easy to spot the crucial ones among the clutter.

SMS broadcasting offers a more personal approach, prompting businesses to be selective in their communications. By sending timely and desired messages like special offers, order confirmations, stock alerts, and appointment reminders, you can ensure your communication is always on point.

2. Keep it short

Not only do most people own a mobile phone, but most of us always keep them close. As we're all busy multi-tasking, you have just 160 plain text characters to play with, so make messages concise and engaging.

3. Make it relevant

Text marketing is opt-in only. This means your customers are already interested in you and want to receive your messages. This gives you a winning edge as it's easier to create targeted messages based on the known behavior of your audience.

Adding personalization allows you to tune into customers and reduces the likelihood that they'll view your message as spam.

4. Get interactive

Text messages aren't just one-way. Your mobile customers want to be able to contact you similarly, too. Some options range from landing pages and surveys to questionnaires and polls. With the right bulk SMS service, this needn't be an administrative headache, and you can easily manage responses.

SMS is also an important customer service channel. It allows your customers to reach you even on the go. They don't need to wait on hold or worry about a chat timing out. The beauty of a channel like SMS is that customers can reply when it suits them and still receive a personal and conversational experience.

5. Be helpful - and informative

The non-intrusive and convenient nature of SMS makes this channel ideal for sending quick notifications - for example, appointment reminders, delivery updates and weather alerts. This can benefit both you and your customers.

Appointment reminders can do more than remind your patients/customers about upcoming bookings. You can also provide options to reschedule appointments to help reduce no-shows.

And finally, don't forget about other kinds of SMS notifications, such as emergency or public order alerts, helpful seasonal tips from your car mechanic, or healthcare suggestions from GPs that can bolster customer engagement and ongoing loyalty.

