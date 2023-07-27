Top 5 Tips to Communicate Like a Pro - By Esendex

News provided by

Esendex

27 Jul, 2023, 14:00 ET

CHESAPEAKE, Va., July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 1. Less is more
Cleaning out spam emails can be time-consuming, and it's not always easy to spot the crucial ones among the clutter.

SMS broadcasting offers a more personal approach, prompting businesses to be selective in their communications. By sending timely and desired messages like special offers, order confirmations, stock alerts, and appointment reminders, you can ensure your communication is always on point. 

2. Keep it short
Not only do most people own a mobile phone, but most of us always keep them close. As we're all busy multi-tasking, you have just 160 plain text characters to play with, so make messages concise and engaging.

3. Make it relevant
Text marketing is opt-in only. This means your customers are already interested in you and want to receive your messages. This gives you a winning edge as it's easier to create targeted messages based on the known behavior of your audience.

Adding personalization allows you to tune into customers and reduces the likelihood that they'll view your message as spam.

4. Get interactive
Text messages aren't just one-way. Your mobile customers want to be able to contact you similarly, too. Some options range from landing pages and surveys to questionnaires and polls. With the right bulk SMS service, this needn't be an administrative headache, and you can easily manage responses.

SMS is also an important customer service channel. It allows your customers to reach you even on the go. They don't need to wait on hold or worry about a chat timing out. The beauty of a channel like SMS is that customers can reply when it suits them and still receive a personal and conversational experience.

5. Be helpful - and informative
The non-intrusive and convenient nature of SMS makes this channel ideal for sending quick notifications - for example, appointment reminders, delivery updates and weather alerts. This can benefit both you and your customers. 

Appointment reminders can do more than remind your patients/customers about upcoming bookings. You can also provide options to reschedule appointments to help reduce no-shows. 

And finally, don't forget about other kinds of SMS notifications, such as emergency or public order alerts, helpful seasonal tips from your car mechanic, or healthcare suggestions from GPs that can bolster customer engagement and ongoing loyalty.

Media Contact: 
[email protected]

SOURCE Esendex

Also from this source

Please hold: 4 in 10 shoppers have contacted customer support in the past THREE days

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.