Top 5 Trending Wedding Hairstyles According to Matrix Artistic Director Robert Santana

Here are 5 wedding hairstyle trends, according to Robert. Adapt them so they are just right for you!

https://www.matrix.com/blog/wedding-hairstyles-for-the-entire-bridal-party

Looped Buns

Look for lots of soft chignons and twists this season, constructed of gently looped shapes. It's important to set the hair first to create a firm, full, shiny foundation for these shapes. Prep damp hair before it's dry with a lightweight hair cream that will keep the hair smooth without causing it to shrink or droop.

Deconstructed Braids

Not too stiff, not too loose. This season it's important to strike the perfect balance if you're going for a braided hairstyle. Your hairstyle can be created with a Dutch braid, a fishtail braid, a conventional braid, or even a simple two-strand twist, as long as it's not too messy or too perfect. The hairstylist's secret weapon when creating modern braids is dry shampoo—it prevents the hair from being too slippery and adds body and volume.

Flower Hair Embellishments

Blooms have always been a go-to for wedding hairstyles, but this season, they're pared down and simple. So rather than a lavish flower crown, perhaps it's about tucking just one or two small blossoms into the texture of your updo or choosing one large flower to pair with a sleek, simple hairstyle.

Smooth Hair with Bangs

A sleek hairstyle and squared-off bangs give off a chic, French girl vibe that's irresistible this season. Free up a few soft tendrils to prevent the hairstyle from looking too stiff, suggests Robert and top off the whole look with black eyeliner and matte, red lipstick!

Beach Waves with a Center Part

For a casual or Bohemian-style wedding, beach waves are a perfect hairstyle option. This season they're a bit more polished and less "lived-in" than they have been recently, and the shape is concentrated in the middle of each section of hair. A center part maintains the free-spirited nature of your beach waves, even if they're manicured rather than messy.

MATRIX, the leading professional haircare and haircolor company in the United States, is part of Loreal USA's Professional Products Division. Founded in 1980, MATRIX is committed to the development of the salon professional and offers a wide range of products including: Biolage, Biolage Advanced, Biolage Cleansing Conditioner, Biolage ExquisiteOil, Biolage Styling, COLORGRAPHICS, COLORINSIDER, Color Sync, Logics, Oil Wonders, SOBOOST, SOCOLOR, Style Link, and Total Results (MATRIX professional products are available only in salons and can be guaranteed authentic when purchased from authorized retailers.) Visit Matrix.com for hairstyle and haircolor inspiration as well as MATRIX trends and tips! Professionals visit www.matrixprofessional.com for techniques, formulas, salon resources and much more!

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/top-5-trending-wedding-hairstyles-according-to-matrix-artistic-director-robert-santana-300668087.html

SOURCE Matrix