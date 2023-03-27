Top 6 AGS Highlights at the Indian Gaming Trade Show

LAS VEGAS, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AGS (NYSE: AGS or "the Company"), a global gaming supplier of high-performing slot, table, and interactive products, today announced its must-see products at the Indian Gaming Association ("IGA") Trade Show and Convention in San Diego from March 29 – 30, 2023.

IGA Booth 2231

"We are looking forward to once again having the opportunity to connect with our tribal partners," said AGS President and Chief Executive Officer David Lopez. "IGA is an incredible opportunity for us to showcase our portfolio and deep pipeline of products coming out this year. We believe that our R&D team has created products that offer a unique and exciting experience for players and casino operators alike. And we could not be more excited to share our developments with our customers."

In booth 2231, AGS will exhibit its latest slot games and cutting-edge table technology that touts its broad portfolio and diverse market offerings–a direct result of its recent game studio expansion. These six must-see products will be on display at IGA.

The number one performing new portrait upright cabinet since October 2022 (1) , Spectra UR43™ with the top indexing new core video game (2) , Shamrock Fortunes™. The highly configurable Orion™ Curve Premium with a reimagined version of AGS' legendary, player-favorite game River Dragons®. More 3-reel, high denomination video game options, including the debut of Diamond Boost™ on the 75" dual-screen cabinet, Orion Rise™, and higher bet levels on Mega Diamond™ and Gold Inferno®. Exciting new game themes and brand extensions add to the breadth and depth of AGS' core and premium content library. New triggers added to the roulette version of AGS' award-winning progressive side bet Bonus Spin™ Xtreme. The headline-grabbing progressive system STAX® paired with 3 Card Catch™ and the quick-cycling, easy-to-install single-deck shuffler PAX S®.

(1) "New Portrait Upright" category of the Eilers-Fantini Cabinet Performance Report (2) "Top Indexing New Games - Core, Video Reel" category of the Eilers-Fantini Game Performance Report



About AGS

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Our roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but our customer-centric culture and growth have helped us branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier. Powered by high-performing Class II and Class III slot products, an expansive table products portfolio, real-money gaming platforms and content, highly rated social casino solutions for operators and players, and best-in-class service, we offer an unmatched value proposition for our casino partners. Learn more at www.playags.com.

AGS Media Contact:

Julia Boguslawski, Chief Marketing Officer

[email protected]

Nikki Davis, Director, Marketing & Communications

[email protected]

AGS Investor Contact:

Brad Boyer, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations & Corporate Operations

[email protected]

©2023 AGS LLC. All® notices signify marks registered in the United States. All ™ and ℠ notices signify trademarks, which are not registered on any country-wide basis. Products referenced herein are sold by AGS LLC or other subsidiaries of PlayAGS, Inc.

SOURCE AGS