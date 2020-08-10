Top 6 Military Rotorcraft Manufacturers: Annual Strategy Dossier, 2020
Aug 10, 2020, 15:15 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Annual Strategy Dossier - 2020 - Global Top 6 Military Rotorcraft Manufacturers - Airbus Helicopters, Bell, Boeing, Leonardo, Sikorsky, Russian Helicopters" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Report Highlights
- JMR-FVL program remains the Holy Grail & nucleus of rotary fleet modernization activities in the U.S. Market with Sporadic Replacement Programs at periphery
- Leonardo has found its much vaunted entry gateway to the U.S. defense market having won two key military helicopter programs recently
- Bell & Sikorsky are slugging it out in the high stakes FLARA program to develop & incarnate the next generation game changer rotorcrafts
- Boeing is busy scouting for & pitching the CH-47F Chinook and the AH-64E Apache to international export customers
- Airbus H160 leading the French rotary renaissance & charge
- European OEMs, Airbus and Leonardo have been spearheading major fleet renewal campaigns by Asian titans under the partnership model
- Russian Helicopters is well positioned & oriented to address the lower end of the market across Asia, parts of Africa & the Middle East
The Global Military Rotorcraft market has been on a steady growth upswing phase led by resurgence of the great power competition & escalating geopolitical tensions amid brief disruptions to production & supply chains emanating from COVID-19's unexpected global outbreak.
The radical shift in the prevailing, traditional rule based world order with the rapid build-up of military capabilities by China and resurgence of Russia on the world horizon having already spiraled up defense spending across most regions & parts of the world. Additionally, ongoing conflicts & unrest across some parts of the world, especially, the Middle East has also led to a spurt in defense spending over the recent years driving demand for western origin military hardware by most nations. The global defense spending reached the $1.9 trillion level for 2019, growing by over 3% year on year to reach its highest level since the Cold war era, accounting for around 2.2% of the world GDP for 2019.
The marked shift in traditional, stable world order with the advent of revisionist powers to the fore has led to rapid expansion of existing rotary capabilities through new acquisitions and/or upgrade of existing fleet through incorporation of cutting edge technologies. In the U.S., the JMR-FVL program remains the holy grail of rotary fleet modernization activities at the core geared towards the future with sporadic replacement pursuits, like the replacement of USAF's UH-1N and the Navy's TH-67 trainer fleets, continuing at the periphery. Upgrades to the existing fleet; led by incorporation of new blades (like on the CH-47F program) and re-engining (under the U.S. Army's ITEP program); too, continue under a separate vector into the overall scheme of things.
Leonardo has finally had its redemption having found the much vaunted entry gateway to the U.S. defense market having won two key military helicopter programs of late in partnership with a defense resurgent Boeing. U.S. industry heavyweights, Bell & Sikorsky, are slugging it out in the high stakes FLRAA program to develop & incarnate the next generation game changer rotorcrafts while Boeing is busy scouting for & pitching the CH-47F Chinook and the AH-64E Apache to international export customers.
Russian antics around Eastern Europe and impressive, in-action showcasing of military capabilities in Syria has already driven up defense spending across Europe with the Airbus H160 leading the French rotary renaissance & charge. European OEMs, Airbus and Leonardo have been spearheading major fleet renewal campaigns by Asian titans under the industrial partnership model while looking for deeper inroads in the U.S. defense market leveraging the common civil/military platform operating model. Russian Helicopters is well positioned & oriented to address the rest at the lower end of the market across Asia, parts of Africa & the Middle East.
The prevailing chaotic geopolitical environment, with growing U.S.-China tensions almost mirroring the phases of U.S.-Soviet Union cold war era, and continued resurgence of Russia as a revisionist military power on a clear ascend phase is going to ensure that defense spending is headed skywards over medium to long term across most parts of the globe despite encountering mild, near term pressures over COVID-19's massive economic fallout. Troop transport, Attack and Naval ASW rotorcraft segments are going to get the maximum demand boost going forward.
Report Coverage
Against this backdrop, the report analyses & provides comprehensive insights into the Top 6 Global Military Helicopter Manufacturers with focus on a blend of quantitative & qualitative analysis. The report provides detailed analysis on Helicopter Manufacturers, including, Comprehensive Analysis of Key Strategies & Plans, product portfolio & financial analysis and SWOT analysis. The report also projects market evolution for Military helicopters over medium term with analysis of emerging market scenario, demand growth projections, key market & technology trends, issues & challenges and potential growth opportunities.
Companies Mentioned
- Airbus Helicopters
- Bell
- The Boeing Company
- Leonardo Helicopters
- Sikorsky Aircraft Corporation
- Russian Helicopters
Key Topics Covered
Section - 1
Business Structure & Snapshot - For the Global Top 6 Military Rotorcraft Manufacturers
a) Founded
b) Headquartered
c) Business Segments
d) Employees
e) Product Portfolio
f) Market Capitalization
g) Key Executives
h) Shareholding Pattern & Structure
Section - 2
Financial Performance Snapshot - Charts & Analysis for each Company:
1. Revenue Base & Growth Trend
2. Revenues Split by Key Segments
3. Revenues Split by Key Geographic Markets & Regions
4. Gross Earnings & Margin Trend
5. Operating Earnings & Operating Margin Trend
6. Return on Sales Trend
7. Profitability Growth Trend
8. Cash Flow from Operations
9. R&D Expenditure Trend
10. CAPEX Trend
Section - 3
Strategic Positioning & SWOT Analysis - For Each of the Top 6 Industry OEMs
- Strengths to be Leveraged
- Weaknesses to Overcome
- Opportunities for Growth
- Threats to be Mitigated
Section - 4
Strategy Focus - For Each of the Top 6 Rotorcraft Manufacturers
1. Airbus Helicopters
2. Bell
3. The Boeing Company
4. Leonardo Helicopters
5. Sikorsky Aircraft Corporation
6. Russian Helicopters
Section - 5
Key Strategies & Plans - For the Top 6 Military Rotorcraft Manufacturers - Comprehensive Analysis of Key Strategies & Plans for each OEM
- Product & Services Portfolio Strategies & Plans
- Market Specific Strategies & Plans
- R&D Strategies & Plans
- Growth Strategies & Plans
- Business & Corporate Strategies & Plans
- Sales & Marketing Strategies & Plans
- Production/Manufacturing Strategies & Plans
- Financial Strategies & Plans
- Acquisitions, Strategic Alliances & JVs
- Other Strategies & Strategic Initiatives
Section - 6
Global Military Rotorcraft Market - Force Field Analysis - Analysis of Driving & Restraining Forces and their Overall Dynamics
- Driving Forces
- Restraining Forces
Section - 7
- Key Trends
- Industry Trends
- Market Trends
- Technology Trends
Section - 8
Key Issues, Challenges & Risk Factors
Section - 9
Strategic Market Outlook - Military Rotorcrafts through 2028
- Global Demand Outlook - Military Rotorcrafts
- Demand Growth Projections for Key Segments through 2028
- Troop Transport Helicopters
- Attack Helicopters
- Naval Helicopters
- Other Misc.
- Demand Growth Projections for Military Rotorcrafts over the forecast period - In Value
- Demand for Military Rotorcrafts by Key Geographic Regions
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lumlg8
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets