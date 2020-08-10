Top 6 Military Rotorcraft Manufacturers: Annual Strategy Dossier, 2020

DUBLIN, Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Annual Strategy Dossier - 2020 - Global Top 6 Military Rotorcraft Manufacturers - Airbus Helicopters, Bell, Boeing, Leonardo, Sikorsky, Russian Helicopters" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Report Highlights



JMR-FVL program remains the Holy Grail & nucleus of rotary fleet modernization activities in the U.S. Market with Sporadic Replacement Programs at periphery

Leonardo has found its much vaunted entry gateway to the U.S. defense market having won two key military helicopter programs recently

Bell & Sikorsky are slugging it out in the high stakes FLARA program to develop & incarnate the next generation game changer rotorcrafts

Boeing is busy scouting for & pitching the CH-47F Chinook and the AH-64E Apache to international export customers

Airbus H160 leading the French rotary renaissance & charge

European OEMs, Airbus and Leonardo have been spearheading major fleet renewal campaigns by Asian titans under the partnership model

Russian Helicopters is well positioned & oriented to address the lower end of the market across Asia , parts of Africa & the Middle East

The Global Military Rotorcraft market has been on a steady growth upswing phase led by resurgence of the great power competition & escalating geopolitical tensions amid brief disruptions to production & supply chains emanating from COVID-19's unexpected global outbreak.



The radical shift in the prevailing, traditional rule based world order with the rapid build-up of military capabilities by China and resurgence of Russia on the world horizon having already spiraled up defense spending across most regions & parts of the world. Additionally, ongoing conflicts & unrest across some parts of the world, especially, the Middle East has also led to a spurt in defense spending over the recent years driving demand for western origin military hardware by most nations. The global defense spending reached the $1.9 trillion level for 2019, growing by over 3% year on year to reach its highest level since the Cold war era, accounting for around 2.2% of the world GDP for 2019.



The marked shift in traditional, stable world order with the advent of revisionist powers to the fore has led to rapid expansion of existing rotary capabilities through new acquisitions and/or upgrade of existing fleet through incorporation of cutting edge technologies. In the U.S., the JMR-FVL program remains the holy grail of rotary fleet modernization activities at the core geared towards the future with sporadic replacement pursuits, like the replacement of USAF's UH-1N and the Navy's TH-67 trainer fleets, continuing at the periphery. Upgrades to the existing fleet; led by incorporation of new blades (like on the CH-47F program) and re-engining (under the U.S. Army's ITEP program); too, continue under a separate vector into the overall scheme of things.



Leonardo has finally had its redemption having found the much vaunted entry gateway to the U.S. defense market having won two key military helicopter programs of late in partnership with a defense resurgent Boeing. U.S. industry heavyweights, Bell & Sikorsky, are slugging it out in the high stakes FLRAA program to develop & incarnate the next generation game changer rotorcrafts while Boeing is busy scouting for & pitching the CH-47F Chinook and the AH-64E Apache to international export customers.



Russian antics around Eastern Europe and impressive, in-action showcasing of military capabilities in Syria has already driven up defense spending across Europe with the Airbus H160 leading the French rotary renaissance & charge. European OEMs, Airbus and Leonardo have been spearheading major fleet renewal campaigns by Asian titans under the industrial partnership model while looking for deeper inroads in the U.S. defense market leveraging the common civil/military platform operating model. Russian Helicopters is well positioned & oriented to address the rest at the lower end of the market across Asia, parts of Africa & the Middle East.



The prevailing chaotic geopolitical environment, with growing U.S.-China tensions almost mirroring the phases of U.S.-Soviet Union cold war era, and continued resurgence of Russia as a revisionist military power on a clear ascend phase is going to ensure that defense spending is headed skywards over medium to long term across most parts of the globe despite encountering mild, near term pressures over COVID-19's massive economic fallout. Troop transport, Attack and Naval ASW rotorcraft segments are going to get the maximum demand boost going forward.



Report Coverage



Against this backdrop, the report analyses & provides comprehensive insights into the Top 6 Global Military Helicopter Manufacturers with focus on a blend of quantitative & qualitative analysis. The report provides detailed analysis on Helicopter Manufacturers, including, Comprehensive Analysis of Key Strategies & Plans, product portfolio & financial analysis and SWOT analysis. The report also projects market evolution for Military helicopters over medium term with analysis of emerging market scenario, demand growth projections, key market & technology trends, issues & challenges and potential growth opportunities.

Companies Mentioned

Airbus Helicopters

Bell

The Boeing Company

Leonardo Helicopters

Sikorsky Aircraft Corporation

Russian Helicopters

Key Topics Covered

Section - 1



Business Structure & Snapshot - For the Global Top 6 Military Rotorcraft Manufacturers



a) Founded

b) Headquartered

c) Business Segments

d) Employees

e) Product Portfolio

f) Market Capitalization

g) Key Executives

h) Shareholding Pattern & Structure



Section - 2



Financial Performance Snapshot - Charts & Analysis for each Company:



1. Revenue Base & Growth Trend

2. Revenues Split by Key Segments

3. Revenues Split by Key Geographic Markets & Regions

4. Gross Earnings & Margin Trend

5. Operating Earnings & Operating Margin Trend

6. Return on Sales Trend

7. Profitability Growth Trend

8. Cash Flow from Operations

9. R&D Expenditure Trend

10. CAPEX Trend



Section - 3

Strategic Positioning & SWOT Analysis - For Each of the Top 6 Industry OEMs

Strengths to be Leveraged

Weaknesses to Overcome

Opportunities for Growth

Threats to be Mitigated

Section - 4



Strategy Focus - For Each of the Top 6 Rotorcraft Manufacturers



1. Airbus Helicopters

2. Bell

3. The Boeing Company

4. Leonardo Helicopters

5. Sikorsky Aircraft Corporation

6. Russian Helicopters



Section - 5



Key Strategies & Plans - For the Top 6 Military Rotorcraft Manufacturers - Comprehensive Analysis of Key Strategies & Plans for each OEM

Product & Services Portfolio Strategies & Plans

Market Specific Strategies & Plans

R&D Strategies & Plans

Growth Strategies & Plans

Business & Corporate Strategies & Plans

Sales & Marketing Strategies & Plans

Production/Manufacturing Strategies & Plans

Financial Strategies & Plans

Acquisitions, Strategic Alliances & JVs

Other Strategies & Strategic Initiatives

Section - 6



Global Military Rotorcraft Market - Force Field Analysis - Analysis of Driving & Restraining Forces and their Overall Dynamics

Driving Forces

Restraining Forces

Section - 7

Key Trends

Industry Trends

Market Trends

Technology Trends

Section - 8



Key Issues, Challenges & Risk Factors



Section - 9



Strategic Market Outlook - Military Rotorcrafts through 2028

Global Demand Outlook - Military Rotorcrafts

Demand Growth Projections for Key Segments through 2028

Troop Transport Helicopters

Attack Helicopters

Naval Helicopters

Other Misc.

Demand Growth Projections for Military Rotorcrafts over the forecast period - In Value

Demand for Military Rotorcrafts by Key Geographic Regions

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lumlg8

