Top 75 & 70 Inch TV Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019 Deals: List of Smart TV Deals by Retail Fuse
Save on Smart, 4K and Samsung TVs at the Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019 sale with our round-up of the best 70 inch and above TV deals for Black Friday & Cyber Monday
Nov 28, 2019, 16:00 ET
BOSTON, Nov. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Find the best 70 inch & 75 inch TV Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals listed below, including instant savings on a wide range of televisions at Amazon and Walmart.
Best TV deals:
- Save up to 62% on a wide range of smart TVs and 4K TVs at Walmart - check live prices on 55 inch, 65 inch & 70 inch smart TVs from LG, Sony, Toshiba, TCL & other top brands
- Save up to $1,304 on 55, 65, 70 & 75-inch TVs at Walmart - save on bestselling flat and curved screen LED TVs with Ultra HD and HDR video quality and smart TV features
- Save up to 50% on a wide range of Samsung Smart TVs at Walmart - check the latest deals on 4K TVs, LED TVs & save up to $800 on Samsung televisions
- Save up to $1,000 on a wide range of 4K TVs at Walmart - including discounts on best-selling Samsung, Vizio, TCL, LG and Roku TVs
- Save up to $600 on smart TVs at Amazon
- Save up to $200 on Roku TVs at Amazon - Roku offers access to 500,000+ movies and TV shows
- Save up to $902 on a wide range of top rated LG TV models at Amazon - check live prices on 55 inch, 65 inch & 70 inch LED & OLED TVs with up to 4K Ultra HD & HDR resolution
- Save up to $350 on a wide range of LG Full HD & OLED TVs at Walmart.com
Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals are time sensitive. For the full range of live deals check out Amazon's Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals page and Walmart's Black Friday & Cyber Monday home page. Retail Fuse earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
A Smart TV continues to be one of the most sought-after home appliances. Walmart and Amazon offer great deals for 4K TV sets. The Samsung brand has 65 inch, 55 inch, and 70 inch TV options to suit buyer preference. Their models feature wireless connectivity, high-definition picture quality, audio and video streaming services, and voice-activated control.
Does Walmart have Black Friday and Cyber Monday online sales? Holiday season shoppers each year take advantage of the considerable discounts on offer from Amazon and Walmart, the two biggest Black Friday retailers.
According to Internet Retailer, Amazon.com generated 29% of 2018's e-commerce sales during the holiday season spanning from Thanksgiving Day to Cyber Monday, including Black Friday. Deals are continuously made available in every product category, ensuring that Amazon shoppers can find discounts on items during the entire sales event.
Generating almost 132 million online visits, Walmart posted solid figures during last year's Black Friday. The big-box retailer maximized its extensive store footprint to encourage click-and-collect purchases during the sale period.
