Top 8 Great Finalists! Vote for Your Favorite! Who Will Win Little Star's Global Kindness Art Competition?

Inspired Kindness Art and Stories of Courage, Strength, Love and Hope! The Top 8 include a child refugee, a teen artist wishing for her mom's stage 4 breast cancer to receive a miracle, childhood cancer survivors and more. Jayabrato's Artist statement hoping to inspire the world. "Acceptance is being able to recognize and honor something without any attempt to change or diminish it. Racial and sexuality-based discrimination is real and accepting people for who they are is the most forthright, the most honest and the most pragmatic form of kindness."

Get to know all 8 Finalists! Be part of the Inspiration! Your Vote is needed! Share the Kindness Art link and inspiring stories of survival. Your $1.00 or more to Vote will bring support to children with cancer and children in need, their families and communities. From a Chicago Art Teacher, "What Andrea Jaeger is doing by helping people with intellectual and physical challenges and promoting the arts through their gifts and talents is a gift to humanity. Thank you, Andrea, for your kindness and willingness to expand opportunities, and grow self-esteem for those who most appreciate the effort."

2020 will mark the 35th year of Former Pro Tennis Star and Humanitarian, Andrea Jaeger's Little Star Foundation. You are important in bringing Kindness Art to the world. Team up with the Top 8 Finalists. Be a sponsor with Cindy Crawford, Jeannie Schulz, Andrea Jaeger and the Little Star Team. Together we can change the world. Help get the Vote out and bring more Kindness to the world.

Be the Difference! See all Top 8 Kindness Artists at www.littlestar.org and the above link and Vote for Your Favorite Kindness Art!

