Top 9 for K-9s: 2026 Best Places to Camp with Dogs, According to The Dyrt

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dyrt, the app to get the best campsites, built by the largest RVing and camping community in the U.S., has announced the Top 9 for K-9s: 2026 Best Places to Camp with Dogs presented by JustFoodForDogs. This list recognizes the top campgrounds in the country that cater to dogs just as much as they do to campers.

The Dyrt's Top 9 for K-9s: 2026 Best Places to Camp with Dogs

Dogs are the perfect companions, for life and for camping. They like the same things about camping that we do: fresh air, quiet relaxation, trails to hike, ponds to swim in, meeting new people, meeting new dogs, sleeping on the ground. That's why The Dyrt's 2026 Camping Report Presented by Toyota Trucks found that nearly half (49.7%) of campers reported camping with dogs in 2025, by far the most for any type of pet.

"Many campgrounds make it a priority to provide at least some accommodations to campers with dogs, and we certainly appreciate it," says Kevin Long, CEO of The Dyrt. "But some places really make it a focus and treat the dogs as well as they treat the campers. Dogs deserve the extra love and attention, and the honorees on the Top 9 for K-9s list for 2026 deserve some love and attention too."

Returning to the No. 1 spot this year is 4 Paws Kingdom Campground & Dog Retreat in Rutherfordton, North Carolina, which also took top honors in 2024. It stakes its claim as the only dog-dedicated campground in the U.S., so it's only natural that it once again tops our list of the Best Places to Camp with Dogs.

Winners were chosen based on reviews and ratings from The Dyrt's community of campers in addition to amenities, accommodations and overall reputation. Without further ado, here is The Dyrt's Top 9 for K-9s: 2026 Best Places to Camp presented by JustFoodForDogs:

1. 4 Paws Kingdom Campground & Dog Retreat — North Carolina

2. Fort De Soto Campground — Florida

3. Lake George RV Park — New York

4. Wagonhammer RV Park & Campground — Idaho

5. Campground at James Island County Park — South Carolina

6. Sweet Escape RV Resort — Arkansas

7. Alum Creek State Park — Ohio

8. Flying Flags RV Resort and Campground — California

9. Madison RV Resort and Golf Course — Florida

In addition to Top 9 for K-9s, The Dyrt has already recognized some of the best places to camp in niche categories: National Park Neighbors, With Kids, For Free, Near Water and Near Cities. The Dyrt also handed out the annual Glampy Awards and Best Places to RV, as well as the Top 10 Best Places to Camp in each region of the country and the Best Places to Camp: Top 10 in the U.S.

The Dyrt's Top 9 for K-9s: 2026 Best Places to Camp with Dogs is presented by JustFoodForDogs, the No. 1 vet-recommended fresh food.

About The Dyrt

The Dyrt is the app to get the best campsites, built by the largest RVing and camping community in the U.S. With The Dyrt PRO, campers get all RV parks and campgrounds, the Free Camping Collection, and the RV Trip Planner. The Dyrt's 2026 Camping Report Presented by Toyota Trucks is informed by the largest online camping community and is the leading source of information for the camping industry. www.thedyrt.com

About JustFoodForDogs

Founded in 2010, JustFoodForDogs revolutionized the fresh whole food movement for dogs when it opened the first open-to-the-public kitchen cooking food for dogs. The company's mission is to increase the quality and length of life for as many dogs as possible through a clinically proven, balanced, whole-food diet. All JustFoodForDogs food is made from human-grade ingredients and recipes are developed by an internal team of experienced veterinarians, including specialists in nutrition, toxicology and dermatology. The brand continues to champion new and higher standards in canine nutrition by partnering with leading veterinary universities to conduct independent research, resulting in six peer-reviewed, published studies that highlight the power of fresh food. Pet parents can find JustFoodForDogs at retail locations nationwide, at their favorite retailers and online. The company's offerings include daily meals, shelf-stable products, supplements and treats. www.JustFoodForDogs.com.

Media Contact

Mike Wollschlager

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SOURCE The Dyrt