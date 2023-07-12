Top Academic Medical Centers Rely on ViTel Net To Streamline Research and Patient Virtual Care

MCLEAN, Va., July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Top Academic Medical Centers in the US, and most recently in Miami and Nashville, are innovating and streamlining patient care with ViTel Net's highly configurable and interoperable vCareCommand platform. ViTel Net's continued expansion in this space has positioned it as a leading partner for virtual care. Now supporting the three core pillars for academic medicine - clinical excellence, teaching and research.

ViTel Net vCareCommand Platform Mobile View for Analytics
ViTel Net Supports Rehabilitation in The Home
Vanderbilt University Medical Center has been able to improve first contact to Provider response time by 30% across eight partner sites, with a majority of them implementing full EHR integration through ViTel Net - powering best-in-class care for stroke and general neurology patients. Residents are also able to join and observe tele-neurology consults as part of their ongoing education.

The full Case Study for VUMC can be found here: https://www.vitelnet.com/case-study-vumc/

At The University of Miami research teams have been able to streamline collaboration between coordinators in the lab and participants in their homes, to assess whether Functional Electrical Stimulation (FES) bikes can improve health outcomes for people with spinal cord injuries. Leveraging trended data that is collected in real-time through the ViTel Net application from the bikes, the team has been able to help their research subjects safely exercise remotely and track and analyze changes in their vitals over time.

The full Case Study for University of Miami can be found here: https://www.vitelnet.com/case-study-university-of-miami-health-system/

In both cases, ViTel Net's vCareCommand platform has significantly reduced manual processes and improved collaboration for clinical and research teams - resulting in more efficient and streamlined care. 

For additional information on how virtual care technology can support the core initiatives of Academic Medical Centers, visit www.vitelnet.com or email [email protected].

