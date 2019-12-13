Top Aces Corp. Appoints Russ Quinn as President

Quinn brings 26-year U.S. Air Force experience to adversary air training service

MESA, AZ, Dec. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Top Aces, a leading provider of international adversary air services, is pleased to announce that Russ Quinn, the current Chief Commercial Officer, formally transitioned to the role of President of Top Aces Corp., based in Mesa, Arizona on December 9, 2019.

The Chief Commercial Officer for Top Aces since 2018, Quinn has been instrumental in overseeing domestic and international growth while simultaneously leading the stand-up of the US F-16 Center of Excellence specifically designed to serve U.S. Department of Defense adversary air needs.

A 26-year U.S. Air Force veteran, Quinn's experience spans across the globe. Prior to joining Top Aces, he held leadership positions of increased responsibility with L-3 Technologies, culminating in his position as Vice President, Air Force Business Development for a $3.2B business segment. During his Air Force career, he held operational and test command positions in the US and Europe and was selected and flew as a Solo Pilot for the USAF Aerial Demonstration Squadron, Thunderbirds, during the 1995 and 1996 air show seasons. His final flying assignment was employing the F-16 as an Aggressor pilot as Deputy Commander of the Adversary Tactics Group at Nellis AFB, NV. Quinn brings more than 3,300 F-16 flight hours of experience to the Top Aces team.

"I am grateful for the opportunity to lead an extraordinary organization like Top Aces Corp. at such a crucial time in its history. There has never been a greater need for trusted, professional and capable adversary air services. It is an honor to lead our U.S. operations," stated Quinn. "We have an exceptional team of people in place and I look forward to working closely with each and every one of them to serve our U.S. Dept. of Defense customers."

Top Aces Chief Executive Officer, Paul Bouchard, stated, "With his unique background in F-16 tactical aviation, executive leadership, and business development, Russ is the perfect candidate to lead our expanding U.S. operations. We are extremely well positioned for growth in the United States with our unique 4th generation open system architecture offering."

Quinn holds an undergraduate degree in organizational behavior from the U.S. Air Force Academy, a Master of Aeronautical Science from Embry Riddle Aeronautical University and a Master of Arts in strategic studies from Deakin University in Australia.

About Top Aces

Top Aces provides advanced and innovative airborne training to the world's leading air forces. Founded in 2000 by a group of highly accomplished former fighter pilots, Top Aces has the largest worldwide footprint of privately-held operational fighter aircraft that provide advanced adversary, air-defense and Joint Terminal Attack Controller (JTAC) training services around the globe. The mission-critical training offered by Top Aces enhances the operational readiness of combat forces by providing realistic real-world experience while prolonging its customers' fleet life.

The company is changing the face of air combat training with its unparalleled safety record, outstanding team and an industry-leading 82,000+ hours of operational training flown in support of its customers worldwide. Top Aces has experience that matters.

