Top Aces Receives Notice of IDIQ Award

Advanced adversary air training leader ideally positioned to be key provider

MESA, AZ, Oct. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Top Aces Corp. is pleased to announce that it has been selected as a winner under the U.S. Air Force Combat Air Force Contracted Air Support contract. This contract provides a vehicle through which Top Aces can offer it's highly advanced adversary air capabilities and compete for individual tenders at twelve U.S. Air Force (USAF) bases. Top Aces Corp. will be the first provider to offer the F-16 platform, configured with a unique open system architecture designed to meet the diverse needs of the USAF customer. Top Aces' fleet will initially be based at the F-16 Center of Excellence located in Mesa, Arizona.

A pioneer of adversary air training, Top Aces has helped define the market for professional contracted adversary air services for over fifteen years. With an unparalleled record of over 81,000 flight hours with zero accidents, this partnership will provide an avenue for current and future USAF combat leaders to train with a company that is completely aligned with and fully embraces the essential Aggressor mission.

"Top Aces' core of experienced Aggressors look very forward to supporting the USAF at every level of the training pipeline," stated Top Aces Corp. President Russ Quinn, a 26-year USAF veteran and previous Aggressor pilot with over 3,300 F-16 flight hours. "We are committed to delivering a flexible, cost-effective and unique readiness training solution."

With one of the world's largest privately-held operational fleets of fighter aircraft, Top Aces has the capacity to provide highly advanced training solutions across the U.S. Department of Defense. Top Aces takes pride in being the first commercial company to own and operate the F-16 platform equipped with an open system architecture, which will optimize the training experience for the USAF's 4th and 5th generation fleets.

Mr. Quinn went on to say, "For the past fifteen years, Top Aces has effectively and efficiently trained the next generation of worldwide combat leaders. We are grateful for the opportunity to join forces with the USAF and bring contracted adversary training to the next level."

