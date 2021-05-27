Top Ad Consulting Is a Female Owned and Female Majority-Operated Company Making Big Waves In Advertising

LAS VEGAS, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Top Ad Consulting is proud to announce that they are a female-owned and majority female operated company founded in 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. They are a boutique advertising agency and corporate consultancy focusing on creating engaging online content paired with targeted advertising to build viral brands.

Since the company's beginning, President of Top Ad Consulting and Founder Anastacia Shelton has brought a steadied hand with her leadership. She is an attorney that graduated from the University of Tennessee College of Law.

Anastacia Shelton is the President and founder of Top Ad Consulting. Anastacia Shelton founded the company in 2019 to provide real digital advertising solutions for clients.

Shelton said, "We are proud of the work we do for our clients to supplement their great brands. We love making a big impact for our clients."

Shelton believes that having a woman at the head of the company sets her agency apart from others in a typically male dominated industry like advertising and she attributes it to her company's recent success.

"Women excel at three things that help them run companies," says Shelton. "Women set reality-based goals that are achievable. Shark Tank Host Kevin O'Leary said it well: 'Because women set goals they can achieve, they reach their sales goals more often than men. Next, women excel at collaboration. This is very helpful in an industry that takes our clients and us working together on a campaign. Last, women have excellent time management skills and are great multi-taskers. Since many of us are moms, we've had to learn how to wear a lot of hats. This has helped us manage all of our clients with ease."

Her company has seen a large growth in business in 2021 and has brought on dozens more clients, despite the pandemic. The company attributes this to their performance and customer satisfaction. The company has not spent any money advertising their services and instead has relied on word of mouth.

"We actually saw an increase in business during COVID. People that weren't used to advertising online were forced to during the pandemic. We were happy to be available and help them realize their business goals in a difficult time," said Shelton.

Top Ad Consulting made national news for raising over $4 million for our clients in 2020. Their clients were featured on Fox News, AP, People Magazine, CNN and MSNBC. Their campaigns are effective because of their unique blend of social media management and targeted advertising to create online movements that deliver results for their clients.

"Clearly our strategies produced the desired returns for our clients. We believe that success comes when marketers work alongside their clients to build the best vision for their brand and make sure it is seen by the people who need to see it," said Shelton.

The agency is a premier omnichannel marketing firm with significant experience in digital ads, video production, cable TV, OTT media, SEO services, text outreach, email campaigns, client acquisition, Google Ads, Facebook ads, Instagram Ads, and much more. Top Ad proudly works to deliver the best results possible to their corporate, political, and non-profit clients.

You can learn more about them by visiting https://topadconsulting.com.

Contact:

Anastacia Shelton

7023290504

[email protected]



SOURCE Top Ad Consulting

Related Links

https://topadconsulting.com

