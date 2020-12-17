Top Ad Consulting LLC Breaks Digital Fundraising Records

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This year Top Ad Consulting LLC significantly outperformed the political digital fundraising market across the nation. Despite House Democrats outraising Republicans nearly 2-to-1 coming into Election Day (https://www.opensecrets.org/news/2020/10/democrats-house-bigfundraising-3q/), all of Top Ad Consulting's clients outraised their well-funded incumbent Democrat opponents, directly as a result of Top Ad's marketing efforts.

Top Ad Consulting LLC founder Anastacia Shelton said, "We are proud of the work we do for our clients to supplement their great brands. We love working with capable candidates and campaigns looking to reach out and make a real impact."

"The trick to fundraising well for any cause is to remember that the people you are reaching out to are average Americans. Unfortunately, it seems that too many people working in politics forget about that these days," continued Shelton.

Despite being a new company, Top Ad Consulting picked up multiple US Congressional races in 2020 including Dan Rodimer (https://www.fec.gov/data/candidate/H0NV03132/), who was running for the swing district NV 03 against wealthy Democrat incumbent Susie Lee, and Joe Collins (https://www.fec.gov/data/candidate/H0CA43108/), who was running against Maxine Waters for California's 43rd district. In both of these races, Top Ad's clients significantly outperformed their opponents in online and total fundraising.

Top Ad Consulting raised over $4 million for our clients in 2020, making the national news multiple times for the surprising and definitive fundraising advantages created through our campaigns. One of Top Ad's most successful campaigns was played on FOX News, reported on by the AP, and raised over half a million dollars in small donations in less than a week.

Following the implementation of Top Ad Consulting's fundraising and marketing strategies, the Rodimer for Congress campaign saw a significant increase in donations, leading to over 30,000 individual small donors in less than 4 months. After implementation, Rodimer consistently was able to out fundraise his well-funded opponent. (https://news3lv.com/news/local/senate-candidate-dan-rodimer-outraised-incumbent-susie-lee-in-3rd-quarter)

"Clearly our strategies produced the desired results for our clients. We believe that success comes when marketers work alongside their clients to build the best vision for their brand and make sure it is seen by the people who need to see it," said Shelton.

Top Ad Consulting LLC is a premier omnichannel marketing firm with significant experience in digital ads, video production, cable TV, OTT media, SEO services, text outreach, email campaigns, client acquisition, Google Ads, Facebook ads, Instagram Ads, and much more. Top Ad proudly works to deliver the best results possible to our corporate, political, and non-profit clients.

