Top Advertising and Marketing Veterans Launch New Ad Agency

Basso | Yanity 360 Advertising will specialize in brand marketing, campaign innovation and advertising services for local, regional, and national clients.

SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- San Antonio advertising and marketing veterans Cory Basso, who led H-E-B's Advertising & Marketing for 18 years, and Fran Yanity are partnering to launch a new full-service advertising agency specializing in creative brand development, BASSO| YANITY 360 Advertising.

BASSO | YANITY 360 Advertising (left to right) Judi Delgado-Hooks, Senior VP of Client Services, Cory Basso, Chief Branding Officer, and Fran Yanity, Co-Founder and CEO.

BASSO | YANITY Services will offer innovative brand marketing and strategy, cutting-edge creative services, and full-service marketing and advertising execution, to distinguish local, regional and national companies from competitors. The WBE-certified agency will launch with the following roster clients - Texas Beer Company, Texas A&M University - San Antonio, The Witte Museum, Codeup (the only accredited coding bootcamp in Texas), Beldon Commercial & Residential Roofing, as well as LeafGuard Gutters.

To learn more about BASSO | YANITY 360 Advertising, please visit: basso-yanity.com

"Fran and I have a shared belief in developing a 360-degree approach to solving clients' marketing, advertising and branding needs," said Cory Basso, Chief Branding Officer of BASSO|YANITY 360 Advertising. "In this new venture, we want to help brands better stand out in their respective business markets and increase their sales and market share, as we've done over the last 30 years for dozens of our respective clients."

Basso came to San Antonio 20 years ago to build an internal Marketing & Advertising Agency for H-E-B, where along with H-E-B's Brand Campaign, he spearheaded their widely recognized San Antonio Spurs commercial series and helped his team secure industry awards including "Innovative Agency of the Year." He has worked at some of the largest agencies in the world on accounts such as Toyota, Mazda, Heineken Worldwide, Coors Light, Molson, Farmers Insurance, Capital One, and SONY.

"Our new advertising agency is dedicated to winning partnerships. Cory will focus on creative and branding strategy while I will oversee the digital, social, traditional media and agency operations side of the business," stated Fran Yanity, Co-Founder and CEO. "By leveraging our combined expertise and core competencies, we are confident in the value proposition we will deliver at BASSO|YANITY 360 Advertising," Yanity added.

Ms. Yanity has over 30 years of marketing and advertising experience overseeing strategic marketing, creative and media direction, as well as account leadership across various industry verticals. In addition to overseeing the day-to-day business operations for BASSO|YANITY 360 Advertising, she is also the Founder and CEO of Noisy Trumpet Digital & PR , a nationally-recognized digital and public relations firm and works as the President/COO of The PM Group , the largest full service ad agency in South Texas specializing in media execution and delivery.

The new BASSO | YANITY offices will officially open Spring 2023 at the Northwest Center Building (7550 W Interstate 10, 78229) with plans to hire 8-10 employees in the immediate future. The agency has enlisted former H-E-B Marketing Director, Judi Delgado-Hooks, as their new Senior VP of Client Services. Delgado-Hooks will specialize in forming strategic relationships with clients to develop solutions to address their marketing and advertising needs.

ABOUT BASSO | YANITY 360

BASSO | YANITY 360 Advertising is a full-service creative brand development agency that specializes in brand strategy, creative services, marketing, and advertising. BY creates innovative marketing campaigns that strengthen and distinguish local, regional and national companies from their competitors. Based in San Antonio, Texas, the firm aims to grow client sales greater than industry norms. To learn more about BASSO | YANITY 360 please visit, www.basso-yanity.com

SOURCE BASSO | YANITY 360 Advertising