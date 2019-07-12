Top Agency Publishes Gen Z Moms Research

ATLANTA, July 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading email and CRM agency, Response Media recently published a new research about buying characteristics of Gen Z Moms to help brands understand the nuances of a growing and influential market segment. Often lumped in with Millennials the research explains that Gen Z moms are a segment with different characteristics. They are more self-aware, success-driven, and more traditional than millennials. "It's a subtle distinction that can make a profound difference when developing a loyal relationship," said Michelle Rainbow, VP Media & Campaign Management. We identify their media consumption habits and behaviors and know how connect to them with relevant messaging."

According to the research, Gen Z Moms visit stores but trust their community more and connect with others during the early stages of motherhood through online interaction. They spend 30.5 hours per month on social media alone, favoring Facebook as the most popular platform to distribute news and updates on family life. Proponents of nonprofit and cause marketing, they support brands that align with their personal beliefs. Unlike millennials, they are less optimistic and see themselves as more realistic about the future.

Response Media, specialists in first-party data-driven marketing helped Enfamil, Pampers, Carter's, Gerber, Disney Baby and other leading brands form long-term relationships with their audiences. According to Rainbow, "The biggest takeaway is to understand the complexities of Gen Z Moms' ideologies, beliefs, and behaviors when communicating with them to create lasting relationships."

To learn more about Gen Z Moms visit http://www.responsemedia.com/connecting-gen-z-moms/.

