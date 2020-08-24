Top Agent Chris Poore Joins Brown Harris Stevens

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brown Harris Stevens is pleased to announce that top agent Chris Poore has joined the firm's 445 Park Avenue office. In the real estate business for nearly two decades, Mr. Poore is one of the preeminent real estate agents in NYC representing a long list of A-list properties in both resale and new development. Chris joins BHS from Sotheby's along with his husband Eyal Dagan. Over the last six years he was at Sotheby's, Chris was named within the firm a top 10 producer in NYC, a top 25 agent in the country, and transacted more than $350 million in closed sales

"After six years at Sotheby's, I felt it was time to move to a new firm with new energy in order to level-up my business. BHS is a respected heritage brand - independently owned and operated - with a dedicated focus on both resale and new development. The company's recent merger with Halstead and expansion into different regions will allow me to work seamlessly in all of the markets my clients want to be," said Mr. Poore.

Although well-versed in all areas of Manhattan, Chris has a specialized focus and personal connection to the Downtown market. He's a longtime resident of Greenwich Village where he lives with husband Eyal and their two children who currently attend school in the West Village. Among his many career achievements, Chris sold the last 11 remaining units for the developer at Stella Tower, including a $10 million sale, a record price in Hell's Kitchen -- and is currently in contract representing a seller at almost $2,800 per-square-foot in a deal that was struck after the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions were in place.

Chris' expertise has been featured frequently in The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, and other real estate publications. In addition, Chris has consistently been a top producer in NYC since 2005, earning him recognition multiple times in The Wall Street Journal / Real Trends "The Thousand."

"I am beyond excited to welcome Chris to Brown Harris Stevens during this incredible time of growth for the company. On the heels of our restructuring with Halstead, Chris will have access to our increased marketing and tech resources, locations, and management team. I look forward to a successful future together," said Bess Freedman, CEO.

In June, Brown Harris restructured to bring Halstead under the Brown Harris Stevens brand. The firm now includes 2,500 agents across 55 offices throughout New York City, New Jersey, Connecticut, the Hamptons, Hudson Valley, Palm Beach and Miami. Combined, the firms had more than $9 billion in sales in 2019, making the new Brown Harris Stevens one of the largest independently owned real estate brokerages in the country.

About Brown Harris Stevens

Brown Harris Stevens (BHS) is one of the most prominent privately-held real estate firms in the world. Established in 1873, BHS has historically dominated the luxury, high-end market.

With more than 2,500 agents across the East Coast, the company oversees the sale of marquee properties worldwide from its headquarters in New York City and its offices throughout the Tristate area, Palm Beach, and Miami. Learn more at www.bhsusa.com.

