Top Agent Magazine Reaches New Markets Amidst Continued Worldwide Expansion

LOS ANGELES, April 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Top Agent Magazine, the industry's premier publication for and about real estate professionals, is set to build on its worldwide expansion. Driven by increased demand, the magazine launched Top Agent TV, featuring famed real estate professionals and the extraordinary properties they represent across the globe. Beyond the magazine's authority across various platforms, Top Agent also published its 5000th edition and continues to grow in exposure and distinction.

With custom editions released in all 50 states, as well as regional and international editions, Top Agent is a trusted, comprehensive platform for residential and commercial agents, mortgage lenders, property managers, industry affiliates, and promising real estate professionals on the rise. Each feature serves as a dynamic snapshot and highlights model traits—from exemplary community involvement to tech-savvy techniques and everything in between. In Top Agent's pages and on Top Agent TV, industry leaders share their origin stories, best practices, and frameworks for success. Aspiring real estate leaders and top producers alike continue to turn to the magazine as a genuine sourcebook of the field's best and brightest.

Today, Top Agent boasts more than 1,000 testimonials (hundreds of which appear on their website) from satisfied agents and mortgage professionals across the world and in every category. Professionals who appear in Top Agent are first nominated by their clients and colleagues, while those highlighted in cover features are selected by the magazine's publishing staff through a competitive vetting process. Industry professionals also benefit from enhanced Top Agent features that add exclusive marketing collateral to their brand and image. Additional information regarding the nomination process can be found here.

Commenting on the magazine's continued industry dominance and future plans, Top Agent Magazine Publisher Jessica Fisher said: "We've established a worldwide presence in the industry and marketplace. We look forward to doubling down on that legacy as our growth continues to skyrocket and as we work alongside even more industry visionaries."

Since its founding, Top Agent Magazine has served as a standard-bearer for real estate industry periodicals. In showcasing top talent and market insights at a global level, Top Agent Magazine has created a central touchstone for real estate professionals the world over.

