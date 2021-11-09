Top Agent Michelle Graci Joins Williams & Williams' High-End Brokerage, The Beverly Hills Estates

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Luxury realtor Michelle Graci has announced her departure from Rodeo Realty to join The Beverly Hills Estates, Rayni and Branden Williams' newly formed real estate brokerage and private club located on the Sunset Strip. During her 11-year tenure at Rodeo Realty, Michelle worked on both commercial and residential real estate. She independently founded Turn Key Concierge, a full-service realty specialty group to better serve her high-end clients. Her role included working regularly with VIP clients to discreetly find high-end homes that checked off every item on their list.

Michelle Graci

"I am so thankful for the opportunities I received at Rodeo Realty, and I can't wait to embark on a new journey at The Beverly Hills Estates," Michelle says.

During her new role at The Beverly Hills Estates, Michelle will continue focusing on selling both commercial and residential real estate. She has also been flipping houses for as long as she can remember, and will bring that expertise to her new role at The Beverly Hills Estates.

"We are thrilled to have Michelle at our brokerage and know that her extensive experience in the luxury market of Los Angeles will empower The Beverly Hills Estates to continue its growth trajectory," Branden Williams says. "We look forward to working together to sell one-of-a-kind homes all across Los Angeles."

Branden and Rayni founded The Beverly Hills Estates in November 2020 and opened their doors in April 2021 after working at Hilton & Hyland for more than a decade, selling over $8.7 billion in real estate. They have since added over 40 agents to their company, and they continue to be recognized as some of the top realtors in the city.

Michelle's most recent sale alongside The Williamses was for NFL Star, Tony Gonzalez's Beverly Hills home which sold for over $21M. "We're incredibly proud of what we have accomplished so far and having Michelle here is an added inspiration to this creative incubator we created.

It's all about the experience, expertise and service here. Michelle offers that to her clients in the same way we do ours; it's a perfect match!" Rayni says.

About The Beverly Hills Estates

THE BEVERLY HILLS ESTATES is a hybrid brokerage meets private members club where top producing agents gather to network, learn, and sell the most iconic properties in the world with architects, interior designers and anything lifestyle-centric. The world-famous Sunset Strip is the home for their flagship location. Lifestyle affiliates and real estate agents can apply for membership that includes a co-working office space, a company car, plush cabanas, members perks program through luxury partnerships, masterclass programming and training hosted every month.

About Michelle Graci

Combined with her passion for the finer things in life, Michelle has taken on the Los Angeles Luxury Real Estate Market and considers finding the perfect home "The Treasure Chest Of Living''. Her mission: to provide the most professional, informative, ethical, loyal and dedicated service in the Los Angeles metropolitan area. Although she doesn't sell and tell, Michelle serves many celebrity & high profile clients like NFL Rams star quarterback Matthew Stafford and his wife Kelly with their recent $19.6M off-market sale in Hidden Hills. Michelle is very trusted in the industry and keeps high end deals on the hush hush.

